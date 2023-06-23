Ginger Ale: जिस ड्रिंक को हाथ में लेकर पीएम मोदी-जो बाइडेन ने किया चीयर्स, वो आखिर क्या है?
Ginger Ale: जिस ड्रिंक को हाथ में लेकर पीएम मोदी-जो बाइडेन ने किया चीयर्स, वो आखिर क्या है?

PM Modi Joe Biden: जो बाइडेन ने कहा, यह अच्छी बात है कि हम दोनों में से कोई भी ड्रिंक नहीं करता. लेकिन कई लोग यह सोच रहे होंगे कि आखिर वो कौन सी ड्रिंक थी, जो पीएम मोदी पी रहे थे?

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Ginger Ale: जिस ड्रिंक को हाथ में लेकर पीएम मोदी-जो बाइडेन ने किया चीयर्स, वो आखिर क्या है?

What is Ginger Ale: अमेरिका के दौरे पर गए पीएम मोदी के लिए गुरुवार को राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने स्टेट डिनर का आयोजन किया. इस दौरान दो कद्दावर नेताओं की दोस्ती पूरी दुनिया ने देखी. हाथों में ड्रिंक्स लेकर अमेरिका और भारत के संबंधों को बेहतर करने के लिए बाइडेन और मोदी ने टोस्ट भी किया. हालांकि जो ड्रिंक्स दोनों ने पकड़ी हुई थी, उसमें अल्कोहल यानी शराब नहीं थी. इसका खुलासा किया है खुद राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने.  जो बाइडेन ने कहा, यह अच्छी बात है कि हम दोनों में से कोई भी ड्रिंक नहीं करता. लेकिन कई लोग यह सोच रहे होंगे कि आखिर वो कौन सी ड्रिंक थी, जो पीएम मोदी पी रहे थे? चलिए आपको बताते हैं. पीएम मोदी और बाइडेन ने जिस ड्रिंक से टोस्ट किया, उसको जिंजर ऐल (Ginger Ale) कहते हैं. 

