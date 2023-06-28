Wagner Rebellion: क्यों बिना खिड़की वाले होटल में ठहरा है पुतिन का ‘बागी’ प्रिगोझिन, किस बात का है उसे डर
Wagner Rebellion: क्यों बिना खिड़की वाले होटल में ठहरा है पुतिन का ‘बागी’ प्रिगोझिन, किस बात का है उसे डर

Yevgeny Prigozhin News:  बेलारूस के राष्ट्रपति अलेक्जेंडर लूकाशेंको ने मंगलवार को कहा कि प्रिगोझिन बेलारूस पहुंच गए हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि प्रिगोझिन और उनके कुछ सैनिक अपने खर्च पर ‘कुछ समय के लिए’ बेलारूस में रहेंगे.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Wagner Rebellion: क्यों बिना खिड़की वाले होटल में ठहरा है पुतिन का ‘बागी’ प्रिगोझिन, किस बात का है उसे डर

Wagner Rebellion News:पुतिन के खिलाफ बगावत का झंडा बुलंद करने और फिर पीछे हटने वाले रूसी प्राइवेट आर्मी ‘वैग्नर’ के प्रमुख येवगेनी प्रिगोझिन को अब हत्या का डर सता रहा है. क्रेमलिन के साथ हुए समझौते के तहत प्रिगोझिन बेलारूस पहुंच गया लेकिन मिन्स्क के उन कुछ होटलों में से एक में वह रह रहा  जिनमें कोई खिड़की नहीं हैं.

