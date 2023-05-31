 राहुल गांधी पहुंचे अमेरिका, एयरपोर्ट पर करना पड़ा दो घंटे इंतजार, लोगों से बोले- ‘अब मैं सांसद नहीं हूं’
topStories1hindi1718428
Hindi Newsदुनिया

राहुल गांधी पहुंचे अमेरिका, एयरपोर्ट पर करना पड़ा दो घंटे इंतजार, लोगों से बोले- ‘अब मैं सांसद नहीं हूं’

Rahul Gandhi's US Visit: एयरपोर्ट पर राहुल गांधी का स्वागत इंडियन ओवरसीज कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष सैम पित्रोदा और संगठन के अन्य सदस्यों ने किया. अपने दौरे के दौरान वह भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों और अमेरिकी सांसदों से मुलाकात करेंगे.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

राहुल गांधी पहुंचे अमेरिका, एयरपोर्ट पर करना पड़ा दो घंटे इंतजार, लोगों से बोले- ‘अब मैं सांसद नहीं हूं’

Rahul Gandhi In US: राहुल गांधी ने अपने यूएस दौरे के दौरान सैन फ्रांसिस्को में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में दावा किया है कि मोदी सरकार भारत जोड़ो यात्रा को रोकने के लिए पूरी ताकत लगा दी थी. उन्होंने कहा, ‘सरकार ने भारत जोड़ो यात्रा को रोकने के लिए पूरी ताकत लगा दी. लेकिन कुछ काम नहीं किया और यात्रा का असर बढ़ता गया. यह इसलिए हुआ क्योंकि 'भारत जोड़ो' का आइडिया सबके दिलों में है.’

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट