US में इस मुद्दे पर मोदी सरकार के साथ दिखे राहुल गांधी, कहा- 'मेरी प्रतिक्रिया भी यही होती'
US में इस मुद्दे पर मोदी सरकार के साथ दिखे राहुल गांधी, कहा- ‘मेरी प्रतिक्रिया भी यही होती’

Rahul Gandhi In US:  राहुल गांधी अपने अमेरिकी दौरे पर पीएम मोदी और मोदी सरकार की जमकर आलोचना कर रहे हैं लेकिन एक मुद्दा ऐसा भी है जिन पर उनकी और मोदी सरकार की एक  राय  है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

US में इस मुद्दे पर मोदी सरकार के साथ दिखे राहुल गांधी, कहा- ‘मेरी प्रतिक्रिया भी यही होती’

Rahul Gandhi's US visit: राहुल गांधी अमेरिका के दौरे पर हैं और वहां दिए उनके हर बयान भारत में जहां मीडिया की सुर्खियां बन रहे हैं. साथ ही बीजेपी उन पर देश को बदनाम करने का आरोप लगा रही है. दरअसल राहुल गांधी अपने यूएस दौर पर पीएम मोदी और मोदी सरकार की जमकर आलोचना कर रहे हैं. लेकिन एक महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दा ऐसा भी है जिस पर कांग्रेस नेता की राय वही है जो मोदी सरकार की है.

