Taliban: फिर सामने आई तालिबान की हैवानियत! 80 लड़कियों को एक साथ दे दिया जहर
topStories1hindi1725683
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Taliban: फिर सामने आई तालिबान की हैवानियत! 80 लड़कियों को एक साथ दे दिया जहर

Taliban brutality: तालिबान शासित अफगानिस्तान में महिला-विरोधी अत्याचार रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा. तालिबान में बर्बरता का एक चौंका देने वाला मामला सामने आया है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

Taliban: फिर सामने आई तालिबान की हैवानियत! 80 लड़कियों को एक साथ दे दिया जहर

Taliban brutality: तालिबान शासित अफगानिस्तान में महिला-विरोधी अत्याचार रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा. तालिबान में बर्बरता का एक चौंका देने वाला मामला सामने आया है. 4 जून को उत्तरी अफगानिस्तान के सर-ए-पुल प्रांत में प्राथमिक स्कूलों में लगभग 80 लड़कियों को दो अलग-अलग हमलों में ज़हर दे दिया गया. जहर के असर से हालत बिगड़ने पर सभी लड़कियों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह