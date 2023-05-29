ब्रिटिश कोलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी के सबसे 'स्लो स्टूडेंट' ने पूरी की ग्रेजुएशन, 1969 में लिया था दाखिला
ब्रिटिश कोलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी के सबसे 'स्लो स्टूडेंट' ने पूरी की ग्रेजुएशन, 1969 में लिया था दाखिला

University of British Columbia: आर्थर रॉस (71 ) ने अंग्रेजी में बैचलर की डिग्री हासिल करने के लिए 1969 में यूबीसी में दाखिला लिया. उनके नाम वर्तमान में यूनिवर्सिटी  से ‘ग्रेजुएशन करने के लिए सबसे लंबा समय लेने का’ का रिकॉर्ड है.

ब्रिटिश कोलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी के सबसे 'स्लो स्टूडेंट' ने पूरी की ग्रेजुएशन, 1969 में लिया था दाखिला

UBC News: दुनिया के सबसे धीमे छात्र के रूप में पुरस्कार लेते हुए, आर्थर रॉस (71 )ने 54 साल की अविश्वसनीय यात्रा के बाद, ब्रिटिश कोलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी  (यूबीसी) से कला स्नातक की डिग्री पूरी की. रॉस के नाम वर्तमान में यूनिवर्सिटी  से ‘ग्रेजुएशन करने के लिए सबसे लंबा समय लेने का’ का रिकॉर्ड है.

