Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेन ने पा ली रूस में घुसकर मारने की ताकत? जानिए क्यों बढ़ गई पुतिन की टेंशन
Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेन ने पा ली रूस में घुसकर मारने की ताकत? जानिए क्यों बढ़ गई पुतिन की टेंशन

Threat To Vladimir Putin: यूक्रेन (Ukraine) ने व्लादिमीर पुतिन (Vladimir Putin) की टेंशन बढ़ा दी है. पहले क्रेमलिन तक पर ड्रोन अटैक हो चुका है. रूस को चिंता हो गई है कि क्या यूक्रेन ने उसके देश के अंदर घुसकर मारने की ताकत हासिल कर ली है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेन ने पा ली रूस में घुसकर मारने की ताकत? जानिए क्यों बढ़ गई पुतिन की टेंशन

Russia News: क्या यूक्रेन (Ukraine) ने वो ताकत हासिल कर ली है जिससे वो अब रूस जैसे शक्तिशाली देश के अंदर घुसकर हमला कर रहा है. ये सवाल हम इसलिए पूछे रहे हैं क्योंकि रूस में एक बार फिर ड्रोन अटैक (Drone Attack) हुआ है. रूसी शहर वोरोनिश पर हुए ड्रोन हमले से लोगों में दहशत है. ये उसी हमले का वीडियो है जिसे किसी ने अपने मोबाइल फोन से बनाया है. आसमान में ड्रोन उड़ता हुआ नजर आ रहा है. जिसके बाद बहुत तेजी से ड्रोन नीचे की तरफ आता है और कुछ सेकेंड के बाद ड्रोन रिहायशी इलाके में गिर जाता है. ड्रोन के गिरते ही तेज धमाका होता है. इमारत से आग का गोला और धुएं का गुबार उठता हुआ दिखता है. बताया जा रहा है कि ड्रोन गोला-बारूद से लैस था. इस ड्रोन हमले में तीन रूसी नागरिक जख्मी हुए है. जबकि रिहायशी इमारत के कई फ्लोर्स तबाह हो गए. शीशे टूट गए और दीवारें भी ढह गईं.

