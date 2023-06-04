Ukraine war: रूसी हमले से दहला निप्रो शहर, दो साल की बच्ची की मौत, 22 घायल
topStories1hindi1723984
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Ukraine war: रूसी हमले से दहला निप्रो शहर, दो साल की बच्ची की मौत, 22 घायल

Russia Ukraine War: यूक्रेनी राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की ने हमले के लिए रूस को दोषी ठहराया है. उन्होंने निप्रो में विस्फोट को एक जानबूझकर की गई रूसी स्ट्राइक कहा.  

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ukraine war: रूसी हमले से दहला निप्रो शहर, दो साल की बच्ची की मौत, 22 घायल

यूक्रेन के शहर निप्रो के रिहायशी इलाके में कथित रूसी हवाई हमले में दो साल की एक बच्ची की मौत हो गई और 22 अन्य घायल हो गए. बीबीसी के मुताबिक क्षेत्र के गवर्नर ने कहा कि बच्ची का शव पिधोरोदेंस्का समुदाय के एक घर के मलबे से रात में निकाला गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह