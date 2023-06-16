America में अजीबोगरीब घटना, शख्स को सपने में दिखा चोर; खुद को मारी गोली
topStories1hindi1739929
Hindi Newsदुनिया

America में अजीबोगरीब घटना, शख्स को सपने में दिखा चोर; खुद को मारी गोली

Amercia में एक शख्स पर आरोप है कि उसने नींद में अपने पैर में गलती से गोली मार ली. स्थानीय रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक वह कथित तौर पर अपने घर में चोरी का सपना देख रहा था, जिसके कारण ये घातक घटना हुई. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Trending Photos

America में अजीबोगरीब घटना, शख्स को सपने में दिखा चोर; खुद को मारी गोली

US Crime News: अमेरिका के इलिनॉइस में एक शख्स पर आरोप है कि उसने नींद में अपने पैर में गलती से गोली मार ली. स्थानीय रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक वह कथित तौर पर अपने घर में चोरी का सपना देख रहा था, जिसके कारण ये घातक घटना हुई. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
china
कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार