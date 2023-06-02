Joe Biden: वायुसेना के कार्यक्रम में मंच से लड़खड़ा कर गिरे बाइडेन, व्हाइट हाउस ने जारी किया बयान
Joe Biden गुरुवार को वायु सेना अकादमी के एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान गिर पड़े. हालांकि, तुरंत सुरक्षा गार्ड्स ने उन्हें उठाया और व्हाइट हाउस ने कहा कि राष्ट्रपति ठीक हैं. 

Joe Biden Trips and Falls: अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन गुरुवार को वायु सेना अकादमी के एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान गिर पड़े. हालांकि, तुरंत सुरक्षा गार्ड्स ने उन्हें उठाया और व्हाइट हाउस ने कहा कि राष्ट्रपति ठीक हैं. जो बाइडेन स्प्रिंग्स कोलोराडो में कार्यक्रम के दौरान सलामी और हैंडशेक के साथ स्नातकों का अभिवादन कर रहे थे. इसी दौरान  वह मंच के सामने गिर पड़े. वायु सेना के एक अधिकारी के साथ-साथ उनके सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने उनकी मदद की.

