PM Modi US Visit: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने पीएम मोदी को गिफ्ट की एक टी शर्ट, लिखा है खास मैसेज
topStories1hindi1751453
Hindi Newsदुनिया

PM Modi US Visit: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने पीएम मोदी को गिफ्ट की एक टी शर्ट, लिखा है खास मैसेज

PM Modi in America:  पीएम मोदी ने गुरुवार (22 जून) को यूएस कांग्रेस की संयुक्त बैठक में कहा था, 'पिछले कुछ वर्षों में, एआई-आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस में कई प्रगति हुई है. साथ ही, दूसरे एआई-अमेरिका और भारत में और भी महत्वपूर्ण विकास हुआ है.'

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

Trending Photos

PM Modi US Visit: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने पीएम मोदी को गिफ्ट की एक टी शर्ट, लिखा है खास मैसेज

India-US Relations: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने शुक्रवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को एक विशेष टी-शर्ट उपहार में दी. इस टी-शर्ट पर 'अमेरिका और भारत (AI) ही भविष्य है' कोट लिखा हुआ है. बता दें पीएम मोदी ने गुरुवार (22 जून) को यूएस कांग्रेस की संयुक्त बैठक में कहा था, 'पिछले कुछ वर्षों में, एआई-आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस में कई प्रगति हुई है. साथ ही, दूसरे एआई-अमेरिका और भारत में और भी महत्वपूर्ण विकास हुआ है.'

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन