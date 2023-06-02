भारतीय-अमेरिकी छात्र ने जीता 'स्पेलिंग बी’ का खिताब, इस 11 अक्षरों वाले शब्द से किया कमाल
भारतीय-अमेरिकी छात्र ने जीता 'स्पेलिंग बी’ का खिताब, इस 11 अक्षरों वाले शब्द से किया कमाल

US Spelling Bee: फ्लोरिडा के लार्गो शहर के निवासी शाह (14) आठवीं कक्षा के छात्र हैं. उन्होंने 95वां ‘स्क्रिप्स नेशनल स्पेलिंग बी’ खिताब अपने नाम किया. उन्हें 50 हजार अमेरिकी डॉलर की इनामी राशि भी दी गई. 

 

Jun 02, 2023

भारतीय-अमेरिकी छात्र ने जीता 'स्पेलिंग बी’ का खिताब, इस 11 अक्षरों वाले शब्द से किया कमाल

US Spelling Bee: भारतीय-अमेरिकी देव शाह ने ‘सैमोफाइल’ शब्द का सही हिज्जे (स्पेलिंग) बताकर वर्ष 2023 का ‘स्क्रिप्स नेशनल स्पेलिंग बी’ खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया. फ्लोरिडा के लार्गो शहर के निवासी शाह (14) आठवीं कक्षा के छात्र हैं. उन्होंने 95वां ‘स्क्रिप्स नेशनल स्पेलिंग बी’ खिताब अपने नाम किया. उन्हें 50 हजार अमेरिकी डॉलर की इनामी राशि भी दी गई.

