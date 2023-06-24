VIDEO: अमेरिकी सिंगर मैरी मिलबेन ने पहले गाया 'जन गण मन...', फिर छुए PM मोदी के पैर; वायरल हुआ वीडियो
VIDEO: अमेरिकी सिंगर मैरी मिलबेन ने पहले गाया 'जन गण मन...', फिर छुए PM मोदी के पैर; वायरल हुआ वीडियो

PM Modi US Visit: मशहूर हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और सिंगर मैरी मिलबेन (Mary Millben) ने अपनी एक परफॉर्मेंस के बाद जब पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) के पैर छुए तो वहां मौजूद लोग भारत की महान परंपरा का गुणगान करने लगे. विदेशी धरती पर पीएम मोदी को मिले इस सम्मान का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

VIDEO: अमेरिकी सिंगर मैरी मिलबेन ने पहले गाया 'जन गण मन...', फिर छुए PM मोदी के पैर; वायरल हुआ वीडियो

Mary Millben Touches PM Modi Feet Video: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) का व्यक्तित्व अद्भुत, अनोखा और आकर्षक है. दुनिया के शक्तिशाली नेताओं में उनकी गिनती होती है. उनकी छवि शानदार है. प्राचीन भारतीय परंपरा और संस्कारों के ध्वजवाहक के रूप में पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) जहां भी जाते हैं लोगों को अपना बना लेते हैं. यही वजह है कि पूरी दुनिया में उन्हें बराबर सम्मान मिलता है. पीएम मोदी को ऐसा ही सम्मान तब मिला जब मशहूर अमेरिकी एक्ट्रेस और सिंगर मैरी मिलबेन ने पीएम मोदी के पैर छूकर उनका आशीर्वाद लिया.

