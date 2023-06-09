Vittoria Cristina: 19 साल की वो मॉडल, जो बन सकती है इटली की नई रानी, दुनिया में मची सनसनी
Vittoria of Savoy Net Worth: स्विट्जरलैंड के जेनेवा में साल 2003 में विट्टोरिया क्रिस्टिना का जन्म हुआ था. वह सेवॉय की प्रिंसेज हैं. प्रिंस इमानुएल और क्लोटिल्ड कौरो की वह सबसे बड़ी संतान हैं.वह लंदन की एक यूनिवर्सिटी में पॉलिटिकल साइंस और हिस्ट्री की स्टूडेंट हैं और एक्टिंग मॉडलिंग में उनकी खासी दिलचस्पी है. 

Princess of Italy: इटली राजपरिवार के इतिहास में एक ऐसा पन्ना जुड़ने जा रहा है जो आने वाले समय में याद रखा जाएगा. मॉडल विट्टोरिया क्रिस्टिना जो महज 19 साल की हैं, वह इटली की रानी बन सकती हैं. ऐसा होने पर इटली के राजवंश की एक परंपरा का अंत हो जाएगा.  कोई महिला तख्त पर बैठेगी और पुरुषों का वर्चस्व खत्म हो जाएगा. 

