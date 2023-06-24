‘PM मोदी की US यात्रा का मकसद भारत को चीन के मुकाबले पेश करना नहीं था’- व्हाइट हाउस
‘PM मोदी की US यात्रा का मकसद भारत को चीन के मुकाबले पेश करना नहीं था’- व्हाइट हाउस

PM Modi's US Visit: व्हाइट हाउस में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा परिषद में रणनीतिक संचार के समन्वयक जॉन किर्बी ने कहा, 'चीन भारत के समक्ष भी चुनौतियां पेश कर रहा है. ये चुनौतियां सिर्फ उसकी सीमाओं तक सीमित नहीं हैं, बल्कि क्षेत्र में व्यापक स्तर पर मौजूद हैं.' 

‘PM मोदी की US यात्रा का मकसद भारत को चीन के मुकाबले पेश करना नहीं था’- व्हाइट हाउस

India US Relations:  व्हाइट हाउस के एक अधिकारी का कहना है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा का मकसद भारत को चीन के मुकाबले पेश करना नहीं, बल्कि दुनिया के दो बड़े लोकतांत्रिक देशों के बीच रक्षा सहयोग सहित अन्य संबंधों को प्रगाढ़ करना था.

