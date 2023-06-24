रूस में पुतिन के खिलाफ सशस्त्र विद्रोह का ऐलान करने वाले प्रिगोझिन कौन हैं, जानें 5 बातें
रूस में पुतिन के खिलाफ सशस्त्र विद्रोह का ऐलान करने वाले प्रिगोझिन कौन हैं, जानें 5 बातें

Coup In Russia: रूस की प्राइवेट आर्मी ‘वैगनर’ के बॉस येवगेनी प्रिगोझिन द्वारा मॉस्को के सैन्य नेतृत्व के खिलाफ युद्ध की घोषणा की गई है. प्रिगोझिन ने रोस्तोव शहर पर 'निर्विरोध' मार्च करने का दावा भी किया है. 

रूस में पुतिन के खिलाफ सशस्त्र विद्रोह का ऐलान करने वाले प्रिगोझिन कौन हैं, जानें 5 बातें

Russia News: रूस में तख्तापलट की आशंक जताई जा रही है. रूस की प्राइवेट आर्मी ‘वैगनर’ के बॉस येवगेनी प्रिगोझिन द्वारा मॉस्को के सैन्य नेतृत्व के खिलाफ युद्ध की घोषणा की गई है. प्रिगोझिन ने रोस्तोव शहर पर 'निर्विरोध' मार्च करने का दावा भी किया है. मॉस्को में सरकारी इमारतों, परिवहन सुविधाओं और अन्य प्रमुख स्थानों पर शुक्रवार रात सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है. रूसी सैन्य वाहनों [टैंक और बख्तरबंद वाहन] को मॉस्को और रोस्तोव-ऑन-डॉन की सड़कों पर देखा गया है. आखिर पुतिन को चुनौति दने वाले प्रिगोझिन कौन हैं.

