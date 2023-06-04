Shangri-La Dialogue: सैन्य गठबंधनों का हिस्सा बनेगा भारत? सांगरी-ला डायलॉग में डिप्टी NSA ने दिया जवाब
topStories1hindi1723923
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Shangri-La Dialogue: सैन्य गठबंधनों का हिस्सा बनेगा भारत? सांगरी-ला डायलॉग में डिप्टी NSA ने दिया जवाब

Singapore Shangri-La Dialogue: चीन के रक्षा मंत्री ली शांगफू ने कहा है कि एशिया-प्रशांत क्षेत्र में शीत युद्ध का खतरा मंडरा रहा है, कुछ लोग कोल्ड वार की साजिश रच रहे हैं लेकिन बीजिंग उस टकराव पर बातचीत चाहता है. इस पर अमेरिका के जवाब के बाद भारत ने ये बड़ा बयान देकर अपना रुख साफ कर दिया है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shangri-La Dialogue: सैन्य गठबंधनों का हिस्सा बनेगा भारत? सांगरी-ला डायलॉग में डिप्टी NSA ने दिया जवाब

Shangri-La security summit 2023 Singapore: सिंगापुर में चल रही ‘सांगरी-ला डायलॉग’ सिक्योरिटी समिट के बीच भारत ने सैन्य गठबंधनों (military alliances) को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है. इस शिखरवार्ता में शामिल हुए भारत के डिप्टी एनएसए विक्रम मिस्त्री ने अपने संबोधन में कहा है कि भारत (Inida) किसी भी सैन्य गठबंधन का हिस्सा बनने में यकीन नहीं रखता है, हालांकि वह जिन तंत्रों का हिस्सा है, वहां वो स्वयं को बराबर के सहभागी के रूप में जरूर देखता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह