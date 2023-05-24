Joe Biden Murder Plan: राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन को क्यों मारना चाहता था टीनेजर, खुफिया एजेंसी का हैरतअंगेज खुलासा
Joe Biden Murder Plan: राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन को क्यों मारना चाहता था टीनेजर, खुफिया एजेंसी का हैरतअंगेज खुलासा

US President Joe Biden News: ‘एनबीसी न्यूज’ की खबर के मुताबिक, सीक्रेट सर्विस के एक एजेंट ने वॉशिंगटन डीसी की कोर्ट में कहा कि आरोपी कंडुला मिसौरी के चेस्टरफ़ील्ड का रहने वाला है जिसने सेंट लुइस से डलास इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचने के फौरन बाद इस हमले को अंजाम देने के लिए ट्रक किराए पर लिया था.

Joe Biden Murder Plan: राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन को क्यों मारना चाहता था टीनेजर, खुफिया एजेंसी का हैरतअंगेज खुलासा

Indian origin teen arrested for threatening Joe Biden: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के अधिकारिक आवास व्हाइट हाउस (White House) के एक बैरिकेड में ट्रक भिड़ाने के आरोपी भारतीय मूल के 19 वर्षीय किशोर ने अधिकारियों को बताया है कि वो ‘सत्ता हासिल करने’ और ‘राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन की हत्या (Joe Biden murder conspiracy) करने के लिए व्हाइट हाउस के अंदर घुसना चाहता था. व्हाइट हाउस के अधिकारियों ने इस घटनाक्रम की पुष्टि की है. वहीं सरकारी मीडिया रिपोर्ट में यह जानकारी साझा की गई है. 

