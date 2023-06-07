UK: घर के रेनोवेशन के दौरान महिला को मिला रहस्यमयी दरवाजा, अंदर झांका तो निकल गई चीख
Woman finds hidden mysterious door: पुरखों के बने यानी पुराने घरों में साफ सफाई के दौरान अक्सर लोगों को कुछ ऐसा मिल जाता है जिसकी उन्होंने कल्पना भी नहीं की होती है. कुछ ऐसा ही मामला सामने आया तो इस महिला के होश उड़ गए.

Jun 07, 2023

UK News: सात समंदर पार ब्रिटेन में एक हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है. यहां एक महिला अपने घर में लगा पुराना वाल पेपर बदल रही थी तभी उसके साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि वो बेहोश होते-होते बची. बड़े-बूढ़े यानी बुजुर्गों वाले घरों में कई बार कुछ ऐसा होता है कि आंखो के सामने होने के बावजूद किसी चीज को देखने या पड़ताल करने की जहमत नहीं उठाई जाती है. लेकिन जब सच सामने आता है तो अच्छे अच्छों के होश उड़ जाते हैं. इस घर को महिला ने कुछ साल पहले खरीदा था. मकान मालिक ने भी इसके बारे में उसे कुछ नहीं बताया था. यही वजह रही कि एक अच्छा खासा तमाशा खड़ा हो गया.

