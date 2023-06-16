World’s largest underground city: यहां मिला 1000 साल पुराना दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा भूमिगत शहर, मिलने की कहानी भी है दिलचस्प
topStories1hindi1740097
Hindi Newsदुनिया

World’s largest underground city: यहां मिला 1000 साल पुराना दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा भूमिगत शहर, मिलने की कहानी भी है दिलचस्प

World’s largest ancient underground city: दुनिया के सबसे पुराने और सबसे बड़े भूमिगत शहर की खोज हो चुकी है. इस बड़ी खोज में किसी भू वैज्ञानिक या ऑर्कोलॉजिकल सर्वे की टीम का योगदान नहीं बल्कि उस शख्स का हाथ है जो अपनी लापता हुई मुर्गियों को खोज रहा था.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Trending Photos

World’s largest underground city: यहां मिला 1000 साल पुराना दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा भूमिगत शहर, मिलने की कहानी भी है दिलचस्प

Story Behind the Underground Cities in Turkey: आपने दुनिया के सबसे प्राचीन शहरों, बड़े शहरों या हाईटेक शहरों के बारे में पढ़ा होगा लेकिन क्या आपको दुनिया के सबसे बड़े और भूमिगत शहर की जानकारी थी जिसकी खोज अभी हाल ही में तुर्की में हुई है. ये इतना विशाल और खुशहाल शहर था जहां करीब 20 हजार लोग एक साथ बड़े आराम से रहते थे. बताया जा रहा है कि धरती के नीचे दबे इस सदियों पुराने भूमिगत शहर में करीब 200 से ज्यादा कस्बे थे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम