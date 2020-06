शादी की सालगिरह पर अमिताभ ने सुना डाली एक दिलचस्प कहानी

47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!

