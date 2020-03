बागी को कुछ इस अंदाज में गर्लफ्रेंड ने किया विश

This was our first dance block together, i was way too nervous and shy to dance next to you (ofcourse i couldnt do quite an impressive job, given the right excuses)happiest b’day baagh you will always be frightening to dance next to, thank you for being so difficult to match upto go crush it this weekend at the box office ronny @tigerjackieshroff

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:44pm PST