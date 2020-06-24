Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Babil Khan

इरफान खान के बेटे बाबिल ने किया आग्रह, परिवारवाद का विरोध बिना सुशांत के नाम का इस्तेमाल किए करें

बॉलीवुड एक्टर इरफान खान के बेटे बाबिल खान ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक लंबी पोस्ट लिखी. इस पोस्ट के जरिए बाबिल ने लोगों से आग्रह किया कि फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में चल रहे परिवारवाद का विरोध करें लेकिन एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के नाम का इस्तेमाल कर न करें. और ना ही उनकी मौत की वजह के लिए किसी ओर को दोषी ठहराए.

इरफान खान के बेटे बाबिल ने किया आग्रह, परिवारवाद का विरोध बिना सुशांत के नाम का इस्तेमाल किए करें

मुंबई: एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ सेलिब्रिटीज और लोग खुलकर नेपोटिज्म पर वॉर कर रहे हैं और स्टार किड्स का विरोध कर रहे हैं. 

इसी पर एक्टर इरफान खान के बेटे बाबिल खान ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक लंबी-चौड़ी पोस्ट शेयर की. बाबिल ने इस पोस्ट के साथ ही पिता इरफान खान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फोटो शेयर की. पोस्ट के साथ ही बाबिल ने लिखा कि यह अभी तक नहीं समझ पा रहा, हमने दो बहुत ही समझदार लोगों को खो दिया है. लेकिन गंभीरता हमारे अंदरुनी शक्ति की चाबी है.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s still not settling in. We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie. I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls. I’m saying stand up for what’s right without using Sushant’s demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot.)

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on

यह अविश्वसनीय है जिस तरह से सुशांत ने दुनिया को अलविदा कहा. पर जिस तरह से हम उनकी मौत की वजह किसी ओर से और कहीं ओर से खोज रहे हैं. दुसरे पर दोषारोपण करने में लगे हुए हैं लेकिन यह निरर्थक है. क्योंकि किसी ओर पर इसकी जिम्मेदारी देकर या उस दोषी बताकर शांति प्राप्त करना नामुमकिन है.

दुनिया के नंबर 1 टेनिस स्टार कोरोना पॉजिटिव, हालही में प्रदर्शनी प्रतियोगिता का किया था आयोजन.

इसके साथ ही बाबिल ने लोगों से आग्रह किया कि सुशांत की मौत पर किसी को दोषी न मानें. उनके निधन की वजह को ढूढ़ना बंद कर दें. लेकिन बाबिल ने यह भी कहा कि आपको नेपोटिज्म से दिक्कत है या आप इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं तो बिना सुशांत के नाम का इस्तेमाल किए करें. बिना उनके नाम के आप सही चीजों के लिए खड़े हो. अगर आप परिवारवाद का विरोध कर रहे हैं तो अवश्य करें.

