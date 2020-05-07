आखिर क्यों डांसिंग डीवा नोरा फतेही डांस देखकर ही हो गई थी नर्वस

Look at me go!! Yass!! Im so proud of myself.. this entry of mine in SD3 is SAVAGE and FIERCE AF the day i went to set and saw these outstanding dancers and how technically superior they were to me i was like OH HELL NO.. i cannot do this...i was so nervous dancing with them..i didnt think i would be able to match up! But i pushed cuz i wanted to prove to myself and to everyone that i have no limitations if i dont give up! when i finally saw the end result I couldn’t believe that that was ME pulling off this style and these moves! Bravo Noriana.. im glad i got out of my comfort zone and managed quiet well! Im genuinely so proud of myself and to me this is a lil achievement in my journey as an aritst..the sky is the limit guys dont let nothing stop you!!! FYI This is the actual track which we danced on which was later changed in the edit! I think the original track adds more fire and personality to the whole thing dont u think? Shoutout to the royals and the choreographers who were so patient with me @rahuldid @iamkrutimahesh and @remodsouza sir! Shoutout to @marcepedrozo for making me look good Shoutout to @anups_ for helping me get the audio right! #selflove #selfappreciation #motivation #sd3 #streetdancer3d

