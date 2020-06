आखिर क्यों सुशांत ने 15 करोड़ के फेयरनेस क्रीम के ऑफर को ठुकराया था?

#celebratingsushantslife : Sushant Told Mid-Day : "As responsible actors, it is our duty to not indulge in sending out incorrect messages. We should not, in any way, endorse or promote the ideology of preferring one skin tone over another." . The three-year-long deal apparently required Rajput to shoot for six commercials, which would follow the trope of the fairness cream helping an underdog elevate his social standing. . #sushantsinghrajput

