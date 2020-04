सुष्मिता संग शादी के लिए तैयार हैं ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन

Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be givenI am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you loveYOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!! You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & alwaysTo your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthdayboy @rohmanshawl #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us I LOVE YOU!

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jan 3, 2020 at 11:31am PST