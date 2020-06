वेस्टइंडीज के पूर्व कप्तान डेरेन सैमी ने नस्लभेद के खिलाफ उठाई आवाज, कहा टीम के लोग कहते थे 'कालू'

Sammy said, team-mates "called me that word over and over again to the point that I was even saying 'that's my name'". He said he thought it meant "strong stallion", but he came to know of the real meaning when listening to a show by US-based comedian Hasan Minhaj. . "All those who used to call me that, you guys know yourselves... Reach out to me, let's have a conversation. Because, if it was in any way, shape or form what Minhaj said it meant, I'm very disappointed." . @darensammy88 @ishant.sharma29 @sunrisershyd #blacklivesmatter #westindies

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) on Jun 9, 2020 at 6:30pm PDT