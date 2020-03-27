देश में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की संख्या 700 के पार

नई दिल्ली: कोरोना ने महामारी का रूप ले लिया है. जो पूरी दुनिया को प्रभावित कर चुकी है वहीं भारत में तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों में लगातार बढ़ोतरी देखी जा रही है.

Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases in the country rises to 724 (including 66 cured/discharged persons and 17 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/MHlRtSp7oG

बता दें कि कोरोना से संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या 724 हो गई है और 17 लोग कोरोना की वजह से अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं. कोरोना से बचाव के लिए पूरे देश को 14 अप्रैल तक के लिए लॉकडाउन कर दिया गया है जिसके बावजूद भी कोरोना पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका है.

5 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus - 4 from Nagpur & 1 from Gondia: Divisional Commissioner Nagpur (Maharashtra)

कोरोना से भारत में बिगड़ रहे हैं हालात! जानिए, ताजा Update

नए मामलों में महाराष्ट्र लगातार सामने आ रहा है. महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना पॉजिटिव के 5 नए मामले सामने आए हैं. जिनमें से चार मामले नागपुर से और एक गोंदिया से सामने आया है. इसकी जानकारी नागपुर के डिविजनल कमिश्नर ने दी है.

2 more #Coronavirus positive cases found in Bihar - one from Siwan with travel history to Dubai, another from Nalanda with no travel history to any foreign country. Total positive cases in state rises to 9: Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRI) official

