corona positive case in india

कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों में लगातार बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की जा रही है. जो संख्या गुरुवार को 649 थी वह अब बढ़कर 724 हो गई है. वहीं कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 17 हो गई है.

देश में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की संख्या 700 के पार

नई दिल्ली: कोरोना ने महामारी का रूप ले लिया है. जो पूरी दुनिया को प्रभावित कर चुकी है वहीं भारत में तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों में लगातार बढ़ोतरी देखी जा रही है.

बता दें कि कोरोना से संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या 724 हो गई है और 17 लोग कोरोना की वजह से अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं. कोरोना से बचाव के लिए पूरे देश को 14 अप्रैल तक के लिए लॉकडाउन कर दिया गया है जिसके बावजूद भी कोरोना पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका है. 

कोरोना से भारत में बिगड़ रहे हैं हालात! जानिए, ताजा Update

नए मामलों में महाराष्ट्र लगातार सामने आ रहा है. महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना पॉजिटिव के 5 नए मामले सामने आए हैं. जिनमें से चार मामले नागपुर से और एक गोंदिया से सामने आया है. इसकी जानकारी नागपुर के डिविजनल कमिश्नर ने दी है.

 

वहीं बिहार और राजस्थान से 2-2 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं.

 

