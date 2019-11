चार घंटे बाद देश सुनेगा एतिहासिक फैसला, हाई अलर्ट पर उत्तर प्रदेश

Maharashtra: Vehicle checking being done by police in Mumbai, as a part of their security measure, ahead of #AyodhyaVerdict on 9th November. pic.twitter.com/ut3kjmpeYx

Aligarh Dist Magistrate: We have suspended internet services for 24 hours starting 12 AM on 8th Nov. Further decision regarding this will be taken based on the situation. Security forces have been deployed. All schools, colleges & educational institutions remain closed for 3 days https://t.co/8gzuCvLQl9 pic.twitter.com/0uLpFgDy9a