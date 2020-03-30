Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
  • भारत में कोरोना के अब तक 1071 मामले सामने आए. अब तक 29 लोगों की मौत
  • देश में अभी तक कोरोना के कुल मरीजों की संख्या 1071, अभी भी 942 लोग संक्रमित, 99 लोगों का इलाज हो चुका है.
  • तेलंगाना, पश्चिमी बंगाल, केरल, तमिलनाडु, बिहार, पंजाब, पश्चिम बंगाल, और हिमाचल प्रदेश में 1-1 व्यक्ति की मौत हुई है
  • पूरी दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 6,83,600, अब तक 32,144 की मौत हुई है और 1,46,396 लोग ठीक हो गए.
  • इटली में सबसे ज्यादा 10030 लोगों की मौत, संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या पहुंची 92500
  • स्पेन में अब तक 6532 लोगों की मौत, 78800 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण के शिकार
  • अमेरिका में अब तक 2230 लोगों की मौत, 123830 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित
  • महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना के 186 मामले 6 की मौत, गुजरात में 56 मामले 5 की मौत, कर्नाटक में 76 मामले 3 की मौत
  • मध्य प्रदेश में कोरोना के 30 मामले 2 की मौत, दिल्ली में 49 मामले 2 की मौत, कश्मीर में 31 मामले 2 की मौत
कोरोना की इस महामारी में, मानवता की कई तस्वीरें आ रही सामने

कोरोना के चलते जहां पूरा देश महामारी झेल रहा है तो इस मुश्किल घड़ी में लोग मानवता की मिसाल कायम कर रहे हैं. जहां कुछ लोग घरों में खाना बनाकर अपने अगल-बगल के कमजोर वर्ग का पेट भर रहे हैं. तो कुछ संस्था रोड पर तो घर-घर जाकर ऐसे लोगों को खाना व राशन दे रहे हैं.   

नई दिल्ली: आज भले हम बहुत बड़ी संकट का सामना कर रहे हैं लेकिन जिस तरह से देश के कोने-कोने से तस्वीर सामने आ रही है. हर एक देशवासी को लोगों की मदद करने के लिए प्रेरित कर रही है.  जहां कई धार्मिक स्थलों से लोग सामने आ रहे हैं और खाना बनाकर रोड पर रहने को मजबूर मजदूरों का पेट भर रहे हैं तो कई संस्थान भी ऐसे लोगों के मदद के लिए देश में काम कर रही है.

पहली तस्वीर चंडीगढ़ से है जहां सेक्टर-23 के गुरुद्वारे में लोग खाना बनाकर लोगों की इस मुश्किल घड़ी में मदद कर रहे हैं.

दूसरी तस्वीर गुजरात के गोधरा की है जहां ट्रांसजेंटर क्मयूनिटी के लोग कमजोर तबके को राशन, खाना व पैसे देकर मदद कर रहे हैं.

तीसरी तस्वीर अमृतसर की है जहां पुलिस लोगों के बीच राशन बांट रहे हैं.

चौथी तस्वीर दिल्ली के भागीरथ की है जहां ड्रग एसोशिएशन लोगों के बीच खाना बांट रही है.

 

पांचवीं तस्वीर आंध्र प्रदेश की है जहां कुछ लोकल लोगों ने मिलकर 8 टन सब्जी जमा की और करीब 1500 परिवारों तक मदद पहुंचाई. 

छठीं तस्वीर दिल्ली की है जहां आर्मी वेल्फेयर एसोशिएसन ने 1000 लंच बॉक्स प्रवासियों तक पहुंचाया. जरूरी नहीं है कि आप भी सैकड़ो-हजारों लोगों का पेट भरें लेकिन आप जितने सक्षम हैं उतने लोगों का पेट जरूर भरें. क्योंकि आपके एक निर्णय से कोई भी गरीब भूखा नहीं सोएगा.

 

