कोरोना की इस महामारी में, मानवता की कई तस्वीरें आ रही सामने

नई दिल्ली: आज भले हम बहुत बड़ी संकट का सामना कर रहे हैं लेकिन जिस तरह से देश के कोने-कोने से तस्वीर सामने आ रही है. हर एक देशवासी को लोगों की मदद करने के लिए प्रेरित कर रही है. जहां कई धार्मिक स्थलों से लोग सामने आ रहे हैं और खाना बनाकर रोड पर रहने को मजबूर मजदूरों का पेट भर रहे हैं तो कई संस्थान भी ऐसे लोगों के मदद के लिए देश में काम कर रही है.

Chandigarh: Devotees at a gurudwara in sector-23 prepare food to be distributed among the needy, amid #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/aVXSfsb2zG — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

पहली तस्वीर चंडीगढ़ से है जहां सेक्टर-23 के गुरुद्वारे में लोग खाना बनाकर लोगों की इस मुश्किल घड़ी में मदद कर रहे हैं.

Gujarat: Members of transgender community distributed ration packets, cash & cooked food among the needy in Godhra yesterday amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/xWDwqyfT7t — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

दूसरी तस्वीर गुजरात के गोधरा की है जहां ट्रांसजेंटर क्मयूनिटी के लोग कमजोर तबके को राशन, खाना व पैसे देकर मदद कर रहे हैं.

PM मोदी की अपील पर इन संस्थानों ने भी पीएम राहत कोष में दिया योगदान.

Amritsar: Police in Ram Bagh area distribute ration to needy, amid lockdown due to #Coronavirus. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/gRna5mFcas — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

तीसरी तस्वीर अमृतसर की है जहां पुलिस लोगों के बीच राशन बांट रहे हैं.

Delhi: Delhi Drug Traders Association distributed food among the needy, at Bhagirath Palace today, amid #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/PvCdS8jjzD — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

चौथी तस्वीर दिल्ली के भागीरथ की है जहां ड्रग एसोशिएशन लोगों के बीच खाना बांट रही है.

Andhra Pradesh: A group of locals raised funds to distribute around 8 tonnes of vegetables to 1500 families in Jayanti village of Veerulapadu mandal in Krishna to help the village adhere to #CoronavirusLockdown. There are 18 active cases of #COVID19 in the state. pic.twitter.com/nTlIob1OBA — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

पांचवीं तस्वीर आंध्र प्रदेश की है जहां कुछ लोकल लोगों ने मिलकर 8 टन सब्जी जमा की और करीब 1500 परिवारों तक मदद पहुंचाई.

इन संस्थानों ने 'पीएम राहत कोष' में दी बड़ी सहायता राशि.

Delhi: 1000 lunches were distributed today by the Army Wives Welfare Association to the representatives of Delhi Government who will be distributing it to migrant labourers. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7axOaVeaZc — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

छठीं तस्वीर दिल्ली की है जहां आर्मी वेल्फेयर एसोशिएसन ने 1000 लंच बॉक्स प्रवासियों तक पहुंचाया. जरूरी नहीं है कि आप भी सैकड़ो-हजारों लोगों का पेट भरें लेकिन आप जितने सक्षम हैं उतने लोगों का पेट जरूर भरें. क्योंकि आपके एक निर्णय से कोई भी गरीब भूखा नहीं सोएगा.