BJP नेता की Supreme Court से मांग - EVM से हटे Party Symbol | Exclusive | BJP

Removing the election symbols of political parties from EVMs will give a new direction to democratic politics. This will not only open the way for people of clean image in politics but they will also be able to win elections on their own. Bharatiya Janata Party leader and well-known lawyer Ashwani Upadhyay has created a stir by filing a petition in the Supreme Court.