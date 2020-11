स्वदेशी Lamps से जगमगाएगी Potters की Deepawali...China का निकलेगा दिवालिया | Digital First

The potters facing lock-down are very much hopeful of Deepawali, in such a way, the potters in Kanke's Sarpanch Toli of Ranchi, Rajdhani, have now given many utensils of Deepawali along with toys that have been beaten by Chinese goods. Especially chandeliers and lanterns are made from clay