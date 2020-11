वंदे मातरम: गुपकार गैंग की 'लैंड जिहाद' वाली साज़िश का खुलासा - देखें | Jammu Kashmir | Roshni Act

Vande Mataram: President of Gupkar Gang has revealed that he was involved in making Hindus a minority in the valley and was involved in the land scam under the cover of Roshni Act - Jana Pura case in this report #VandeMataram #GupkarGang #JammuKashmir