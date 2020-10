Delhi University में अभी क्यों नहीं होते Students के Admission ? Exclusive | Arvind Kejriwal | DU

Why are the admission cut-offs so high in Delhi? It is so because there is a huge lack of colleges & universities in Delhi, while the number of students is increasing. We need many more colleges & universities here The Delhi University Act made during the British era states that a new college needs to be affiliated with Delhi University. I've written to the Minister of Education seeking to amend the Act so that new colleges and universities can be opened in Delhi