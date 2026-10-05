Ollywood: ସିନେ ଜଗତରେ ଶୋକର ଛାୟା, ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଏସକେ ମୁରଲିଧରନଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ

Soubhagya Ranjan Mishra is a seasoned media professional with more than 12 years of experience in the national media landscape. Having started his journey with Sambad, the state's number one daily newspaper, he transitioned to broadcast journalism with Kamyab TV. His career highlights include a pivotal role as a Programme Producer at Zee Media starting in 2016 and leading Odisha's digital operations for Network18 as Digital Head in 2022. Since 2023, he has been back with Zee Media, driving impactful content strategy.