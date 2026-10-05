Ollywood: ସିନେ ଜଗତରେ ଶୋକର ଛାୟା, ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଏସକେ ମୁରଲିଧରନଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ

Ollywood: ସିନେ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଏବଂ କୋରିଓଗ୍ରାଫର ଏସକେ ମୁରଲିଧରନଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ଏକ ଘରୋଇ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ପରଲୋକ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସିନେମା ସମେତ ଅନ୍ୟ ଭାଷାର ସିନେମାରେ ସେ ଜଣେ ସଫଳ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଭାବେ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ତୁଳାଇଥିଲେ । ଏସକେ ମୁରଲିଧରନଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ସିନେ ଜଗତରେ ଶୋକର ଛାୟା ଖେଳିଯାଇଛି ।
ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ଏସକେ ମୁରଲିଧରନଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ଶୋକ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran filmmaker and choreographer S.K. Muralidharan. His contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family, friends, and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.
— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 5, 2026
ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ କହିରଖୁଛୁ ଯେ, ସୁପରଷ୍ଟାର ଅନୁଭବ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ଅଭିନିତ ସିନେମା 'ଆଜି ଆକାଶେ କି ରଙ୍ଗ ଲାଗିଲା', ଅଭିନେତା ବାବୁସାନ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସିନେମା 'ଆଖିରେ ଆଖିରେ' ପରି ଅନେକ ସଫଳ ସିନେମା ପଛରେ ରହିଥିଲା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଏସକେ ମୁରଲିଧରନଙ୍କ ହାତ ।