Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Ollywood: ସିନେ ଜଗତରେ ଶୋକର ଛାୟା, ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଏସକେ ମୁରଲିଧରନଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ

ଏସକେ ମୁରଲିଧରନଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ସିନେ ଜଗତରେ ଶୋକର ଛାୟା ଖେଳିଯାଇଛି ।

Written BySoubhagya Ranjan MishraEdited BySoubhagya Ranjan Mishra
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 10:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
Ollywood: ସିନେ ଜଗତରେ ଶୋକର ଛାୟା, ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଏସକେ ମୁରଲିଧରନଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ
Image Credit: Ollywood: ସିନେ ଜଗତରେ ଶୋକର ଛାୟା, ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଏସକେ ମୁରଲିଧରନଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ

About the Author

Soubhagya Ranjan Mishra

Soubhagya Ranjan Mishra

Soubhagya Ranjan Mishra is a seasoned media professional with more than 12 years of experience in the national media landscape. Having started his journey with Sambad, the state's number one daily newspaper, he transitioned to broadcast journalism with Kamyab TV. His career highlights include a pivotal role as a Programme Producer at Zee Media starting in 2016 and leading Odisha's digital operations for Network18 as Digital Head in 2022. Since 2023, he has been back with Zee Media, driving impactful content strategy.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
ପ୍ରଥମ ୨ଟି ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ପାଇଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ରଣଜୀ ଦଳ ଘୋଷଣା, ଛାତ୍ର ସଂସଦ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଓ ଅନ୍ୟ ଖବର
2
3
4
5