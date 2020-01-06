JNUରେ 'ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ ଗୋ ବ୍ୟାକ'

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: JNUରେ ଛାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ହିଂସା ପରେ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସରେ ଅଶାନ୍ତ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି ଽ ଦୁଇଛାତ୍ର ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ପରସ୍ପର ଉପରକୁ ପଥର ଫୋପାଡ଼ିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ଽ ପଥର ମାଡ଼ ପରେ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ପରିସର ଏବଂ ଗେଟ୍ ପାଖରେ ବ୍ୟାପକ ପୋଲିସ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି ଽ ତେବେ ପୋଲିସକୁ ବିରୋଧ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ । ବିଶ୍ୱ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ପରିସରରେ ଶୁଣିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ''ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ ଗୋ ବ୍ୟାକ'' ନାରା।
#WATCH Delhi: 'Delhi police, go back' slogans raised during the flag march conducted by police inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. pic.twitter.com/w5OYN3DAo0
— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020
ସେପଟେ ଜେଏନୟୁ ହିଂସାକାଣ୍ଡକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରି ବିକ୍ଷୋଭ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛନ୍ତି Film and Television Institute of Indiaର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ।
Pune: Students of Film and Television Institute of India held protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University. (5.1.20) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/y8ye56Ioh7
— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020
ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ମୁମ୍ବାଇର ଗେଟୱେ ଅଫ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ପାଖରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ବିଭିନ୍ନ କଲେଜର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ଏକାଠୀ ହୋଇ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
Mumbai: Students from different colleges gather outside Gateway of India to protest against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University earlier today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/6XL5Sqk425
— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020
ଆହୁରି ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ; କାହିଁକି ଜେଏନୟୁରେ ଘଟିଲା ହିଂସାକାଣ୍ଡ, ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆସିଲା ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା