Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

JNUରେ 'ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ ଗୋ ବ୍ୟାକ'

ବ୍ୟାପୁଛି ଜେଏନୟୁ ତାତି

JNUରେ &#039;ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ ଗୋ ବ୍ୟାକ&#039;
ଫଟୋ ସୌଜନ୍ୟ: ଏଏନଆଇ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: JNUରେ ଛାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ହିଂସା ପରେ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସରେ ଅଶାନ୍ତ ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି ଽ ଦୁଇଛାତ୍ର ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ପରସ୍ପର ଉପରକୁ ପଥର ଫୋପାଡ଼ିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ଽ ପଥର ମାଡ଼ ପରେ କ୍ୟାମ୍ପସ ପରିସର ଏବଂ ଗେଟ୍ ପାଖରେ ବ୍ୟାପକ ପୋଲିସ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି ଽ ତେବେ ପୋଲିସକୁ ବିରୋଧ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ । ବିଶ୍ୱ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ପରିସରରେ ଶୁଣିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ''ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ ଗୋ ବ୍ୟାକ'' ନାରା। 

ସେପଟେ ଜେଏନୟୁ ହିଂସାକାଣ୍ଡକୁ ବିରୋଧ କରି ବିକ୍ଷୋଭ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛନ୍ତି  Film and Television Institute of Indiaର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ । 

ଅନ୍ୟପଟେ ମୁମ୍ବାଇର ଗେଟୱେ ଅଫ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ପାଖରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ବିଭିନ୍ନ କଲେଜର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ଏକାଠୀ ହୋଇ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । 

ଆହୁରି ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ; କାହିଁକି ଜେଏନୟୁରେ ଘଟିଲା ହିଂସାକାଣ୍ଡ, ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆସିଲା ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା

Tags:
Delhi Policego backJNU ViolenceFlag March
अगली
खबर

ଜମୁଛି ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସ୍ତରୀୟ ଲୋକଉତ୍ସବ

Must Watch

PT1M2S

'सीएए' पर विपक्ष के भ्रमजाल को तोड़ने सड़क पर उतरे योगी