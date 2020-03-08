୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ହାତରେ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟ ୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ହାତରେ । ଆଜିର ଦିନକୁ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସମର୍ପିତ କଲେ ମୋଦି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଯେଉଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ, ଠିକ୍ ସେପରି କିଛି କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟରେ ଆଜି ୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ସଫଳ କାହାଣୀ ଆପଣ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ପାଇବେ ।

ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ମହିଳା ଦିବସରେ ନାରୀଶକ୍ତିକୁ ସମ୍ମାନ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଫେସବୁକ୍, ଟ୍ୱିଟର, ଇଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମ ଇତ୍ୟାଦି ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆକୁ ଆଜି ୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ହାତରେ ନ୍ୟସ୍ତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ବିଭିନ୍ନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ପାରଦର୍ଶିତା ଲାଭ କରିଥିବା ଏହି ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ସଫଳ ଗାଥା ବିଶ୍ୱବାସୀଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବାକୁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏପ୍ରକାର ପ୍ରୟାସ ।

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

ତେବେ ୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସର୍ବପ୍ରଥମେ ନିଜ କାହାଣୀ ଶୁଣାଇଛନ୍ତି 'ଫୁଡ଼ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ'ର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାତା ସ୍ନେହା ମୋହନଦାସ । ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟରୁ ସେ ସର୍ବପ୍ରଥମେ ନିଜ ପ୍ରରଣାଦାୟୀ କାହାଣୀ ଶୁଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/yHBb3ZaI8n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Acceptance is the greatest reward we can give to ourselves. We can’t control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters most. Know more about me and my work- @MalvikaIyer #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/T3RrBea7T9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

