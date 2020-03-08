Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
International Women's Day

୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ହାତରେ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟ

ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଫେସବୁକ୍, ଟ୍ୱିଟର, ଇଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମ ଇତ୍ୟାଦି ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆକୁ ଆଜି ୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ହାତରେ ନ୍ୟସ୍ତ କରାଯାଇଛି । 

୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ହାତରେ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟ
ଫାଇଲ ଫଟୋ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟ ୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ହାତରେ । ଆଜିର ଦିନକୁ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସମର୍ପିତ କଲେ ମୋଦି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଯେଉଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ, ଠିକ୍ ସେପରି କିଛି କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟରେ ଆଜି ୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ସଫଳ କାହାଣୀ ଆପଣ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ପାଇବେ । 

ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ମହିଳା ଦିବସରେ ନାରୀଶକ୍ତିକୁ ସମ୍ମାନ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଫେସବୁକ୍, ଟ୍ୱିଟର, ଇଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମ ଇତ୍ୟାଦି ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆକୁ ଆଜି ୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ହାତରେ ନ୍ୟସ୍ତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ବିଭିନ୍ନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ପାରଦର୍ଶିତା ଲାଭ କରିଥିବା ଏହି ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ସଫଳ ଗାଥା ବିଶ୍ୱବାସୀଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବାକୁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏପ୍ରକାର ପ୍ରୟାସ । 

ତେବେ ୭ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସର୍ବପ୍ରଥମେ ନିଜ କାହାଣୀ ଶୁଣାଇଛନ୍ତି 'ଫୁଡ଼ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ'ର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାତା ସ୍ନେହା ମୋହନଦାସ । ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସୋଶିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟରୁ ସେ ସର୍ବପ୍ରଥମେ ନିଜ ପ୍ରରଣାଦାୟୀ କାହାଣୀ ଶୁଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । 

 

 

ଆହୁରି ପଢ଼ନ୍ତୁ; International Women's Day: ନିଆରା ଢଙ୍ଗରେ Zee Newsର ସେଲିବ୍ରେସନ

Tags:
International Women's Day#SheInspiresUssocial media
अगली
खबर

International Women's Day: ନିଆରା ଢଙ୍ଗରେ Zee Newsର ସେଲିବ୍ରେସନ

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Coronavirus के डर से ख़त्म हो सकता है Shaheen Bagh protest