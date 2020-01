ଏନ ସି ପି ନେତା ଡି. ପି ତ୍ରିପାଠୀଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପୂର୍ବତନ ସାଂସଦ ତଥା ଏନସିପିର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ଡିପି ତ୍ରିପାଠୀଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ହୋଇଛି । ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ବେଳକୁ ତାଙ୍କୁ 67 ବର୍ଷ ବୟସ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ସେ ଦୀର୍ଘଦିନ ହେବ ଅସୁସ୍ଥ ଥିଲେ ।

Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri.D.P Tripathi Ji. He was the General Secretary of @NCPspeaks, and a guide and mentor to all of us. We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established. (1/2)

— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 2, 2020