Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

ଯୋଗୀଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମଦିନର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ମୋଦି

ଉତ୍ତରପ୍ରଦେଶ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଯୋଗୀ ଆଦିତ୍ୟନାଥଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି। ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ଏହି ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ।  ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତାଙ୍କ ବାର୍ତ୍ତାରେ କହିଛନ୍ତି କି, ଉତ୍ତରପ୍ରଦେଶର ସକ୍ରିୟ ତଥା ପରିଶ୍ରମୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମଦିନର ଅଶେଷ ଅଶେଷ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଶୁଭକାମନା

ଯୋଗୀଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମଦିନର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ମୋଦି

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଉତ୍ତରପ୍ରଦେଶ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଯୋଗୀ ଆଦିତ୍ୟନାଥଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି। ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ଏହି ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ। 

ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତାଙ୍କ ବାର୍ତ୍ତାରେ କହିଛନ୍ତି କି, ଉତ୍ତରପ୍ରଦେଶର ସକ୍ରିୟ ତଥା ପରିଶ୍ରମୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମଦିନର ଅଶେଷ ଅଶେଷ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଶୁଭକାମନା। ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଯୋଗୀଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ୱରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ଉନ୍ନତି ଅଭିମୁଖେ ଅଗ୍ରସର ହେଉଛି। ପ୍ରତିଟି ସେକ୍ଟରରେ ବେଶ ଉନ୍ନତି ହେଉଛି। ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କ ଦୈନନ୍ଦିନ ଜୀବନରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ବେଶ ଉନ୍ନତି ହୋଇଛି ବୋଲି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତାଙ୍କ ଟ୍ୱିଟରରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ କରିଛନ୍ତି। 

 

 

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathPrime MinisterNarendra Modibirthday wish
अगली
खबर

୮ରୁ ଖୋଲିବ ଧାର୍ମିକ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠାନ, ଜାରି ହେଲା ନିୟମାବଳୀ

Must Watch

PT22M13S

Kerala में हाथियों पर हो रहे अत्याचारों पर बोली Maneka Gandhi