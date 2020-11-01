Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ 'ମୋ ଧାମ ମୋ ଗର୍ବ' ଅଭିଯାନର ଲୋଗ-ଟ୍ୟାଗଲାଇନ ଉନ୍ମୋଚିତ

ପୁର୍ବରୁ "ମୋ ବିଚ୍ ଅଭିଯାନ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସହଯୋଗରେ ପୁରୀର ବିସ୍ତୀର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବେଳାଭୂମିର ସଫେଇ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଥିଲା। 

ସଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ର, ପୁରୀ: ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପୁରୀ (Puri) ସହରର ସ୍ୱଚ୍ଛତା ପାଇଁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରାଯାଇଥିବା "ମୋ ଧାମ ମୋ ଗର୍ବ" ଅଭିଯାନର ଲୋଗ (Logo) ଓ ଟ୍ୟାଗଲାଇନ (Tag Line) ଉନ୍ମୋଚିତ। ଗୋବର୍ଦ୍ଧନ ମଠ (Govardhan Math) ଠାରେ ଏକ ଆଧ୍ୟାତ୍ମିକ ପରିବେଶରେ ଜଗଦଗୁରୁ ଶଙ୍କରାଚାର୍ଯ୍ୟ (Jagadguru Shankaracharya) ଙ୍କ କରକମଳରେ ଏହାର ଉନ୍ମୋଚିତ ହୋଇଛି। ଏହି ଲୋକାର୍ପଣ ଉତ୍ସବରେ ପୁରୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ବଲୱନ୍ତ ସିଂ, ଉପଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଭବତାରଣ ସାହୁ, ପୌରସଂସ୍ଥା ନିର୍ବାହୀ ଅଧିକାରୀ ବିଜୟ ଦାସ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିଲେ। 

 

ପୁର୍ବରୁ "ମୋ ବିଚ୍ ଅଭିଯାନ ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସହଯୋଗରେ ପୁରୀର ବିସ୍ତୀର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବେଳାଭୂମିର ସଫେଇ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଥିଲା। ଏଥର ବେଳାଭୂମି ନୁହେଁ ସହରର ସ୍ୱଚ୍ଛତା ଉପରେ ସହଯୋଗର ହାତ ବଢାଇବାକୁ "ମୋ ଧାମ ମୋ ଗର୍ବ" ଅଭିଯାନ ସହ ସାମିଲ ହେବାକୁ ଆହ୍ୱାନ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି। ନଭେମ୍ବର ୧ ତାରିଖ ରବିବାର ଠାରୁ ଆନୁଷ୍ଠାନିକ ଭାବେ ସହରର ବିକାଶ ଧାରାରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ସାମିଲ ହେବ "ମୋ ଧାମ ମୋ ଗର୍ବ" ଅଭିଯାନ। 

Tags:
Mo Dham Mo GarbPuri Dist AdminGovardhan MathJagadguru Shankaracharyalogo
