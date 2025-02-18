Champions Trophy 2025: ରାତି ପାହିଲେ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ସ ଟ୍ରଫି, କୋଚ୍ ଗମ୍ଭୀରଙ୍କ ଟେନସନ୍ ବଢ଼ାଇଲେ ଏହି ୨ ଖେଳାଳୀ...

Champions Trophy 2025: ରବିବାର ପ୍ରାକ୍ଟିସ୍ ଶେସନରେ ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ। ବାସ୍ତବରେ, ଅଭ୍ୟାସ ସମୟରେ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ପାଣ୍ଡ୍ୟା ଏକ ତୀକ୍ଷ୍ଣ ବଲ୍ ଫୋପାଡ଼ିଥିଲେ, ଯାହା ସିଧା ପନ୍ତଙ୍କ ଆଣ୍ଠୁରେ ବାଜିଥିଲା। ଯାହା ପରେ ପନ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଛୋଟେଇ ଛୋଟେ ପଡ଼ିଆରୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା। ଏହା ପରେ ପନ୍ତ ଆଣ୍ଠୁରେ ପଟି ବାନ୍ଧି ପ୍ରାକ୍ଟିସ୍ କରିଥିଲେ।
Shubman Gill, Rishabh pant and Kl Rahul in today's working hard net Practice session at Dubai for the CT 2025...!!! pic.twitter.com/iRPxka9J9Z
— ARPIT• (@ImArpit_77) February 17, 2025
#WATCH | Dubai: Indian Men's Cricketer Team, including Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Coach Gautam Gambhir and others, arrive at the ICC Academy, Dubai for a practice session ahead of the Champions Trophy.… pic.twitter.com/I7MABA3H3y
— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025