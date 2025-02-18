Champions Trophy 2025: ରାତି ପାହିଲେ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ସ ଟ୍ରଫି, କୋଚ୍ ଗମ୍ଭୀରଙ୍କ ଟେନସନ୍ ବଢ଼ାଇଲେ ଏହି ୨ ଖେଳାଳୀ...
Champions Trophy 2025: ରାତି ପାହିଲେ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ସ ଟ୍ରଫି, କୋଚ୍ ଗମ୍ଭୀରଙ୍କ ଟେନସନ୍ ବଢ଼ାଇଲେ ଏହି ୨ ଖେଳାଳୀ...

Feb 18, 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: ଫେବୃଆରୀ ୨୦ ରେ ବାଂଲାଦେଶ ବିପକ୍ଷ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ସ ଟ୍ରଫିରେ ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଏହାର ପ୍ରଥମ ମ୍ୟାଚ୍ ଖେଳିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି। ପ୍ରଥମ ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ(Team India)ର ପ୍ଲେଇଂ ଇଲେଭେନ୍ କିପରି ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଏହା ଏକ ବଡ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ। ଲଗାତାର ଦୁଇ ଦିନ ପ୍ରାକ୍ଟିସ୍ କରିବା ପରେ ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଆଜି ରେଷ୍ଟ ନେଇଛି। ଏଥି ସହିତ, ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ  ପ୍ଲେଇଂ ଇଲେଭେନର ଦୁଇ ଖେଳାଳିଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଚୟନ କରିବା ମୁଖ୍ୟ କୋଚ୍ ଗୌତମ ଗମ୍ଭୀରଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ବଡ଼ ମୁଣ୍ଡବିନ୍ଧାର କାରଣ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି।
 
 
କେ.ଏଲ୍ ରାହୁଲ ବନାମ ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତ:
ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ସ ଟ୍ରଫି ପାଇଁ ଏଥର ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆରେ ୨ ୱିକେଟ୍ କିପର ବ୍ୟାଟ୍ସମ୍ୟାନ୍ କେ.ଏଲ୍ ରାହୁଲ ଏବଂ ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି, ଯଦିଓ  ପ୍ଲେଇଂ ଇଲେଭେନରେ କେବଳ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ସୁଯୋଗ ମିଳିବ। ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଶିକ୍ଷକ ଗୌତମ ଗମ୍ଭୀର ପୂର୍ବରୁ କହିଥଲେ ଯେ କେ.ଏଲ୍ ରାହୁଲଙ୍କୁ ସୁଯୋଗ ମିଳିବ, କିନ୍ତୁ ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରିବାକୁ ପଡିପାରେ। ଏଥି ସହିତ, ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚୟନକର୍ତ୍ତା ଅଜିତ ଅଗରକର  ପ୍ଲେଇଂ ଇଲେଭେନରେ ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ୱିକେଟ୍ କିପର ବ୍ୟାଟ୍ସମ୍ୟାନ୍ ଭାବରେ ଚାହୁଁଛନ୍ତି ବୋଲି ଖବର ଆସୁଛି। ଯେଉଁ ବିଷୟରେ ଅଗରକର ମଧ୍ୟ ଗମ୍ଭୀରଙ୍କ ସହ କଥା ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
 
 
ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ ସହ ଖେଳାଯାଇଥିବା ODI ସିରିଜ୍ ପରେ ଗୌତମ ଗମ୍ଭୀର କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ “କେ.ଏଲ ଆମର ନମ୍ବର ୱାନ୍ ୱିକେଟ୍ କିପର ଏବଂ ମୁଁ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଏହି ସମୟରେ କହିପାରେ। ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଏକ ସୁଯୋଗ ମିଳିବ, କିନ୍ତୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ କେ.ଏଲ୍ ଭଲ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଦୁଇ ୱିକେଟ୍ କିପର-ବ୍ୟାଟ୍ସମ୍ୟାନ୍ ଖେଳି ପାରିବେ ନାହିଁ। ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡ ସହ ଖେଳାଯାଇଥିବା ODI ସିରିଜରେ ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ସୁଯୋଗ ମିଳିନଥିଲା।
 
ରବିବାର ପ୍ରାକ୍ଟିସ୍ ଶେସନରେ ଋଷଭ ପନ୍ତ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ। ବାସ୍ତବରେ, ଅଭ୍ୟାସ ସମୟରେ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ପାଣ୍ଡ୍ୟା ଏକ ତୀକ୍ଷ୍ଣ ବଲ୍ ଫୋପାଡ଼ିଥିଲେ, ଯାହା ସିଧା ପନ୍ତଙ୍କ ଆଣ୍ଠୁରେ ବାଜିଥିଲା। ଯାହା ପରେ ପନ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଛୋଟେଇ ଛୋଟେ ପଡ଼ିଆରୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା। ଏହା ପରେ ପନ୍ତ ଆଣ୍ଠୁରେ ପଟି ବାନ୍ଧି ପ୍ରାକ୍ଟିସ୍ କରିଥିଲେ।

ରାତି ପାହିଲେ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ସ ଟ୍ରଫି, କୋଚ୍ ଗମ୍ଭୀରଙ୍କ ଟେନସନ୍ ବଢ଼ାଇଲେ ଏହି ୨ ଖେଳାଳୀ...
