ବରିଷ୍ଠ ଆଇପିଏସ୍ ଅଧିକାରୀ ସଫିନ ଅହମ୍ମଦଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ

Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, I.G. of Police, CID, CB.

His dedicated service to the State and Odisha Police will always be remembered.

My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/WnXeYvXXC4

— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 31, 2026