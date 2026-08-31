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ବରିଷ୍ଠ ଆଇପିଏସ୍ ଅଧିକାରୀ ସଫିନ ଅହମ୍ମଦଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ

ସୂଚନା ମୁତାବକ, କ୍ୟାନ୍ସରରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତ ହୋଇ ସଫିନ ଅହମ୍ମଦ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦର ଏକ ଘରୋଇ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିଲେ। ଦୁଇ ଦିନ ତଳେ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରୁ ତ୍ରିଭେନ୍ଦ୍ରମସ୍ଥିତ ନିଜ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଥିବାବେଳେ ସେଠାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଦେହାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି।

Written BySoubhagya Ranjan MishraEdited BySoubhagya Ranjan Mishra
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
ବରିଷ୍ଠ ଆଇପିଏସ୍ ଅଧିକାରୀ ସଫିନ ଅହମ୍ମଦଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ
Image Credit: CID, CB IG ସେଫିନ୍ ଅହମଦଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକରେ ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ।

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Soubhagya Ranjan Mishra

Soubhagya Ranjan Mishra

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