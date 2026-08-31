ବରିଷ୍ଠ ଆଇପିଏସ୍ ଅଧିକାରୀ ସଫିନ ଅହମ୍ମଦଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ବରିଷ୍ଠ ଆଇପିଏସ୍ ଅଧିକାରୀ ସଫିନ ଅହମ୍ମଦଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି। ୨୦୦୩ ବ୍ୟାଚର ଆଇପିଏସ ଅଫିସର ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ସଫିନ ଅହମ୍ମଦ । ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦର ଏକ ଘରୋଇ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ସଫିନ ଅହମ୍ମଦଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ସେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପୋଲିସର ବହୁ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବିଭାଗ କ୍ରାଇମବ୍ରାଞ୍ଚ ଆଇଜି IG ଏବଂ ପୋଲିସ ଆଇଜି, ଭାବେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାସହିତ କୋରାପୁଟ ଦକ୍ଷିଣ-ପଶ୍ଚିମାଞ୍ଚଳର ଡିଆଇଜି DIG ମଧ୍ୟ ରହିଥିଲେ। ସୂଚନା ମୁତାବକ, କ୍ୟାନ୍ସରରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତ ହୋଇ ସଫିନ ଅହମ୍ମଦ ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦର ଏକ ଘରୋଇ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିଲେ। ଦୁଇ ଦିନ ତଳେ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରୁ ତ୍ରିଭେନ୍ଦ୍ରମସ୍ଥିତ ନିଜ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଥିବାବେଳେ ସେଠାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଦେହାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଛି।
CID, CB IG ସେଫିନ୍ ଅହମଦଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକରେ ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ଏବଂ ଉପମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କେଭିସିଂଦେଓ।
Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, I.G. of Police, CID, CB.
His dedicated service to the State and Odisha Police will always be remembered.
My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/WnXeYvXXC4
— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 31, 2026
Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Shefeen Ahamed K, IPS, I.G. of Police, CID, CB. His unwavering dedication and distinguished service to the State and Odisha Police will forever be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and loved ones. May his… pic.twitter.com/3VuuA2bn30
— Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) August 31, 2026
Odisha Police mourns the demise of Shri Shefeen Ahamed K., IPS, IGP, CID, Crime Branch, Cuttack.
A distinguished officer of the 2003 batch, he served with dedication, integrity and professionalism. His valuable contributions to policing, particularly in cyber crime… pic.twitter.com/6nlvJ3mEIw
— Odisha Police (@odisha_police) August 31, 2026