Top 10 News Headlines: ସଂକ୍ଷେପରେ ପଢନ୍ତୁ ସକାଳର ୧୦ଟି ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଖବର

Jan 07, 2024, 07:47 AM IST

  1. Aditya l 1-ନୂଆବର୍ଷରେ ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲା ଇସ୍ରୋ । ଶନିବାର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରିତ L1 ପଏଣ୍ଟର ହେଲୋ ଅର୍ବିଟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା ଆଦିତ୍ୟ ଏଲ-୧ । ଏବେ ଆଦିତ୍ୟ ପୃଥିବୀଠାରୁ ୧୫ ଲକ୍ଷ କିମି ଦୂରରେ ରହିଛି । ୨ ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବର ୨୦୨୩ରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିବା ଆଦିତ୍ୟର ଯାତ୍ରା ଶେଷ ହୋଇଛି । ୪ ଶହ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚରେ ଭାରତର ଏହି ମିଶନ ସାରା ଦୁନିଆର ସାଟେଲାଇଟକୁ ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟଝଡ଼ରୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଦେବ । L1 ପଏଣ୍ଟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବା ପରେ ଏହାର ଚାରିପାଖରେ ଥିବା ସୋଲାର ହେଲୋ ଅର୍ବିଟରେ ଆଦିତ୍ୟ ସ୍ଥାପିତ ହୋଇସାରିଛି । ହେଲୋ ଅର୍ବିଟରେ ପ୍ରବେଶ ପାଇଁ ଆତିଦ୍ୟ ଏଲ-୧ ସାଟେଲାଇଟର ଥ୍ରଷ୍ଟର୍ସକୁ କିଛି ସମୟ ପାଇଁ ଚାଲୁ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।
  2. One Nation one election committee: ଦେଶରେ ଏକ ସମୟରେ ଲୋକସଭା ଓ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ କରାଇବା ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ରାମନାଥ କୋବିନ୍ଦଙ୍କ ଅଧ୍ଯକ୍ଷତାରେ ଗଠିତ କମିଟି ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କଠାରୁ ମତାମତ ଲୋଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିପାଇଁ କମିଟି ସାର୍ବାଜନୀନ ନୋଟିସ ମଧ୍ଯ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଜାନୁଆରି ୧୫ ତାରିଖ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଲୋକମାନେ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମତାମତ ଦେଇପାରିବେ ବୋଲି ଏଥିରେ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।
  3. Ayodhya Ram Mandir: ଅଯୋଧ୍ୟା ଆସନ୍ତା ୨୨ ତାରିଖରେ ପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀରାମ ଭବ୍ୟ ମନ୍ଦିରରେ ବିରାଜମାନ ହେବେ । ନିକଟରେ ରାମଲଲାଙ୍କର ମୂର୍ତ୍ତିକୁ ନେଇ ରାମ ମନ୍ଦିର ତୀର୍ଥ କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ଟ୍ରଷ୍ଟର ମହାସଚିବ ଚମ୍ପତ ରାୟଙ୍କ ବଡ଼ ବୟାନ ସମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି । ଏକ କଳା ପଥରରେ ରାମଲାଲାଙ୍କ ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ନିର୍ମାଣ କରାଯାଇଛି। ୫ ବର୍ଷର ବାଳୁତ ରାମଲାଲାଙ୍କ ଏହି ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ବେଶ୍ ଆକର୍ଷଣୀୟ ହୋଇଛି। ବାଳୁତ ଅବତାର, ଦଶରଥ ମହାରାଜାଙ୍କ ପୁତ୍ର ଶ୍ରୀରାମ ଏବଂ ଦେବତ୍ୱଙ୍କ ଚରିତ୍ର ବର୍ଣ୍ଣନା ରାମାୟଣରେ ଯେଉଁଭଳି ହୋଇଛି ସେହିପରି ମୂର୍ତ୍ତିରେ ଏହାର ଝଲକ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି। ଏହାର ଉଚ୍ଚତା ୫୧ ଇଞ୍ଚ ଅଟେ ।
  4. Drivers strike:ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚାଲିଥିବା ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ମହାସଂଘର ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରହିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା ପରେ ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ରାଜ୍ୟ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ମହାସଂଘ ସଭାପତି ପ୍ରଶାନ୍ତ ମେଣ୍ଡୁଲି। ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ସଂଘର ଦାବି ଶୁଣିଛନ୍ତି। କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାର ଯେଉଁ ଆଇନ ଆଣିଛନ୍ତି, ଯାହାକୁ ନେଇ ରାସ୍ତାକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇଥିଲେ ଡ୍ରାଇଭର ସଂଘ ସେ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ବିସ୍ତୁତ ଭାବେ ସୋମବାର ଆଲୋଚନା କରାଯିବ।
  5. Vande Metro Train: ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଖୁସି ଖବର। ଏଣିକି ଆହୁରୀ ସହଜ ହେବ ଯାତ୍ରା।  ଓଡି଼ଶାକୁ 'ବନ୍ଦେ ଭାରତ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରେସ୍' ଓ ' ଅମୃତ ଭାରତ ଏକ୍ସପ୍ରସ୍ ' ଆସି ସାରିଛି।  ଆଗାମୀ ଦିନରେ ବନ୍ଦେ ମେଟ୍ରୋ ବି ଆସିବ ବୋଲି ରେଳ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅଶ୍ବିନୀ ବୈଷ୍ଣବ କହିଛନ୍ତି।  ଶନିବାର ନୂଆଗାଁ  ରୋଡ୍-ଦଶପଲ୍ଲା ରେଳ ସେକ୍ସନ୍  ଓ ଦଶପଲ୍ଲାକୁ  ଟ୍ରେନ୍ ଚଳାଚଳର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲେ ରେଳ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ। ଦଶପଲ୍ଲା ଗସ୍ତ କରିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ରେଳମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର ରେଳ ଷ୍ଟେସନ୍  ପରିଦର୍ଶନ କରି ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଥିଲେ। ବେନ୍ଦେ ମେଟ୍ରୋକୁ ସ୍ବଳ୍ପ ଦୂରତା ସହର ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଚାଲିବା ପାଇଁ ଡିଜାଇନ୍ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରାଯାଇଛି।
  6. Pension Rise: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ବଢିବ ଭତ୍ତା । ଏନେଇ ବାଲେଶ୍ବର ଗସ୍ତ ସମୟରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ନବୀନ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ତଥା ୫ଟି ଅଧ୍ଯକ୍ଷ ଭି.କେ ପାଣ୍ତିଆନ । ଏହା ଉପରେ ସରକାର ବିଚାର ବିମର୍ଶ କରୁଛନ୍ତି । ଏ ସଂପର୍କରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଚୂଡ଼ାନ୍ତ ନିଷ୍ପତି ନେବେ ବୋଲି ଭି.କେ ପାଣ୍ତିଆନ ମତ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
  7.  Flight Service: ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ମାଲକାନଗିରିକୁ ଉଡିବ ବିମାନ। ଏନେଇ ଆଜି ଏୟାରପୋର୍ଟରେ ଟ୍ରାଏଲ୍ ରନ୍ କରାଯିବ । ଦୁଇ ଦିନ ପରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଏହାର ଶୁଭ ଉଦଘାନଟନ କରିବେ। ଏଥିଲାଗି ବିମାନ ଉଡାଣ ନେଇ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ଏକ ପ୍ରକାର ଶେଷ ହୋଇଛି। ସରକାରୀ ଭାବେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଗସ୍ତ ନେଇ କୌଣସି ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ସୂଚନା ମିଳି ନାହିଁ।
  8.  Samalei Project: ପଶ୍ଚିମ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଅଧିଷ୍ଠାତ୍ରୀ ଦେବୀ ମାଆ ସମଲେଶ୍ବରୀ ପୀଠର ରୂପାନ୍ତରଣ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଚଳିତ ମାସ ୨୭ ତାରିଖରେ ଏହି ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପର ଲୋକାର୍ପଣ ହେବ । ଏନେଇ ଶନିବାର ଦିନ ମନ୍ଦିର ଟ୍ରଷ୍ଟ ବୋର୍ଡ଼ର ସଦସ୍ୟ, ସଭାପତି ଓ ପୂଜକମାନେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର ନବୀନ ନିବାସ ଯାଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କୁ ନିମନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
  9.  Weather Update: ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ଶୀତର ଲହରୀ। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କୌଣସି ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦିଷ୍ଟ ପାଣିପାଗ ପ୍ରଭାବ ନ ଥିବାରୁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆସନ୍ତା ୬ ଦିନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ପାଗ ଶୁଖିଲା ରହିବ।  ବାୟୁ ମଣ୍ତଳର ନିମ୍ନ ଭାଗରେ ଜଳୀୟ ବାଷ୍ପର ମାତ୍ରା , ବାୟୁ ଚଳାଚଳରେ ନିଷ୍କ୍ରିୟତା ଓ ନିର୍ମଳ ଆକାଶ ହେତୁ  କେତେକାଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଘନ କୁହୁଡି ଦୃଶ୍ୟମାନ ହେଉଛି।  ଏହି ଦୃଶ୍ୟମାନ ଦୂରତା ୨୦୦ ମିଟର ରହୁଛି।  ଏହାକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି  ଆସନ୍ତା ତିନି ଦିନ ଯାଏଁ  ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ୟେଲୋ ଓ୍ବାର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ ଜାରି କରାଯାଇଥିବା ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଶେଷଜ୍ଞ ଉମା ଶଙ୍କର ଦାସ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି।
  10. CM Felicities Banks: ଋଣ ଯୋଗାଣରେ ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିଥିବା ଚାମ୍ପୟନ୍ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ଶନିବାର ଲୋକସଭା ଭବନ ସମ୍ମିଳନୀ କକ୍ଷରେ ପୁରସ୍କୃତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ନବୀନ ସରକାର । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ କୃଷି ଓ ଆନୁଷଙ୍ଗିକ କ୍ଷେତ୍ର, ଏମଏସଏମଇ ଓ ମହିଳା ସ୍ବୟଂ ସହାୟକ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ଭଳି ଅଗ୍ରାଧିକାର କ୍ଷେତ୍ରଗୁଡ଼ିକ ପାଇଁ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାପ୍ତ ଋଣ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ କରାଇବା ହେଉଛି ଏକ ମଜଭୁତ ମୂଳଦୁଆଯୁକ୍ତ ଅର୍ଥନୀତି ନିର୍ମାଣJ ଆଧାର ବୋଲି ମୁଖମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମତ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

