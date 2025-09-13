AI Photos: ଗୁଗୁଲ୍ ଜେମିନି ବ୍ୟବହାର କରି କିପରି ତିଆରି କରିବେ ଷ୍ଟାଚ୍ୟୁ ଅଫ୍ ୟୁନିଟି ଭଳି ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଫଟୋ?

Google Gemini AI Photos: ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ନାନୋ ବାନାନା (Nano Banana) ଫଟୋ ଗୁଡିକ ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡିଂ ହେଉଛି। ଆପଣ ଗୁଗୁଲର ଏଆଇ ଇମେଜ୍ ଏଡିଟର୍ ନାନୋ ବାନାନା ବ୍ୟବହାର କରି ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଫଟୋଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ସହଜରେ 3D ମଡେଲରେ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ କରିପାରିବେ। ଏହି ଟୁଲର ନାମ ହେଉଛି ଜେମିନି ୨.୫ ଫ୍ଲାସ୍ ଇମେଜ୍।

ନାନୋ ବାନାନା ଟୁଲ୍ ଏହାର ଗତି ଏବଂ ସଠିକତା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି। ଏହା ମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ଆପଣ ସହଜରେ 3D ଇମେଜ୍ ତିଆରି କରାଯାଇପାରିବ। ଆପଣ କେବଳ ଏକ ଛୋଟ ଟେକ୍ସଟ୍ ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟ ସାହାଯ୍ୟରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଆବଶ୍ୟକତା ଅନୁସାରେ ଏକ ଫଟୋ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରିପାରିବେ। ଗୁଗୁଲ୍ ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଏହି ଟୁଲ୍ ସାହାଯ୍ୟରେ ୨୦ କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ଲୋକ ସେମାନଙ୍କର ଇମେଜ୍ ତିଆରି ଏବଂ ସମ୍ପାଦନ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଆପଣ ନାନୋ ବାନାନା ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରକାରର ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିପାରିବେ।

ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ 3D ଇମେଜର ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡ

3D ଇମେଜ ତିଆରି କରିବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଥମେ ବ୍ରାଉଜରକୁ ଯାଆନ୍ତୁ ଏବଂ Tri Gemini ଉପରେ କ୍ଲିକ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ। ଏହା ପରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କର Google ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟରେ ଲଗ୍ ଇନ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ। ଏହା ପରେ Geminiର ପ୍ୟାନେଲ୍ ଖୋଲିବ। ପ୍ୟାନେଲ୍ ଖୋଲିବା ପରେ ପ୍ଲସ୍ ସାଇଜ୍ ଉପରେ କ୍ଲିକ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ। ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ଅପଲୋଡ୍ ଫାଇଲ୍ସ ବିକଳ୍ପ ଆସିବ। ଫଟୋ ଅପଲୋଡ୍ କରିବା ପରେ ତଳେ ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟ ଲେଖନ୍ତୁ। ଏହା ପରେ run ଉପରେ କ୍ଲିକ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ ଏବଂ ଏବେ କିଛି ସେକେଣ୍ଡ ଅପେକ୍ଷା କରନ୍ତୁ। ଫଟୋଟି ଆପଣଙ୍କ ସ୍କ୍ରିନରେ ଦେଖାଯିବ। ଆପଣ ଫଟୋକୁ ଡାଉନଲୋଡ୍ କରିପାରିବେ ଏବଂ ଏହାକୁ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ସେୟାର କରିପାରିବେ।

ଲେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହିପରି ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟ:

Convert, 4k HD realistic, A stunning portrait of a young Indian woman with long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She is wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, revealing a fitted blouse underneath.

White flowers are tucked behind her right ear.

She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression. I want same face as I uploaded no alternation 100 percent same. The background is a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall behind her. The overall mood is retro and artistic.

Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture but draped in a perfect plain chiffon saree pastel green color Pinteresty aesthetic retro saree. It must feel like a 90s movie dark brown wavy curly hair with a small flower tucked visibly into her curls and romanticising windy environment. The girl is standing against a light textured wall deep shadows and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic

atmosphere where the lighting is warm with a golden tones of evoking a sunset or golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured the expression on her face is blushing and body in front

create commercialized figurine of the character in the picture in realistic style in real environment.

କ’ଣ ଏଥିରେ ରହିଛି ବିଶେଷ?

ଆପଣ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପସନ୍ଦ ଅନୁସାରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କର ଫଟୋଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ଏଡିଟ୍ କରିପାରିବେ। ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ କେବଳ ପ୍ରମ୍ପ୍ଟରେ ସ୍କ୍ରିପ୍ଟ ଲେଖିବାକୁ ପଡିବ। ଏଥିରେ ଆପଣ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପସନ୍ଦ ଅନୁସାରେ ପ୍ରଭାବ ଯୋଡିପାରିବେ।