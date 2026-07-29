/Prahlad Joshi: ପ୍ରହ୍ଲାଦ ଯୋଶୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ବଢ଼ିଲା ରାଜନୈତିକ ବିବାଦ, ସଂସଦରେ ମୁହାଁମୁହିଁ ଶାସକ-ବିରୋଧୀ

There can be no filthier type of man than one who defends rapists.

Pralhad Joshi is an insult to our education system and an insult to every student in it. Crores of young women study in the institutions he now oversees.

India’s women will never accept PM Modi’s new Education… pic.twitter.com/AmmuqIHhE8

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2026