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  • /Prahlad Joshi: ପ୍ରହ୍ଲାଦ ଯୋଶୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ବଢ଼ିଲା ରାଜନୈତିକ ବିବାଦ, ସଂସଦରେ ମୁହାଁମୁହିଁ ଶାସକ-ବିରୋଧୀ

Prahlad Joshi: ପ୍ରହ୍ଲାଦ ଯୋଶୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ବଢ଼ିଲା ରାଜନୈତିକ ବିବାଦ, ସଂସଦରେ ମୁହାଁମୁହିଁ ଶାସକ-ବିରୋଧୀ

ଏହା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପ୍ରିୟଙ୍କା ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ପେପର ଲିକ୍ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ଉଠାଇ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ଘେରିଥିଲେ। ସେ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, ଦେଶର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର ଶିକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଉପରୁ ଭରସା କମିଯାଇଛି। ଜନ୍ତର-ମନ୍ତରରେ ଛାତ୍ରମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ ସମୟରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ପୁଲିସ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନକୁ ନେଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ସେ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ଉଠାଇଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ଜବାବ ମାଗିଥିଲେ।

Written ByPriyambada Rana
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 06:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 06:58 AM IST
Prahlad Joshi: ପ୍ରହ୍ଲାଦ ଯୋଶୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ବଢ଼ିଲା ରାଜନୈତିକ ବିବାଦ, ସଂସଦରେ ମୁହାଁମୁହିଁ ଶାସକ-ବିରୋଧୀ
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Priyambada Rana

Priyambada Rana

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