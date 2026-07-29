/Prahlad Joshi: ପ୍ରହ୍ଲାଦ ଯୋଶୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ବଢ଼ିଲା ରାଜନୈତିକ ବିବାଦ, ସଂସଦରେ ମୁହାଁମୁହିଁ ଶାସକ-ବିରୋଧୀ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ସଂସଦର ମୌସୁମୀ ଅଧିବେଶନରେ ଶିକ୍ଷାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରହ୍ଲାଦ ଯୋଶୀଙ୍କୁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର କରି ଲୋକସଭାରେ ତୀବ୍ର ରାଜନୈତିକ ବିବାଦ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି। ପରୀକ୍ଷା ସଂଶୋଧନ ବିଧେୟକ ଉପରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ବେଳେ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ସାଂସଦ ପ୍ରିୟଙ୍କା ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ଶିକ୍ଷାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଏକ ପୁରୁଣା ବୟାନକୁ ଉଠାଇ ସରକାରକୁ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ପରେ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳର ନେତା ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ମଧ୍ୟ ଶିକ୍ଷାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ କଡ଼ା ସମାଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି।
ରାହୁଲ ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରି କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, ଯେଉଁ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମକାରୀଙ୍କ ସପକ୍ଷରେ ଦିନେ ଠିଆ ହୋଇଥିଲେ , ସେ ଆଜି ଶିକ୍ଷାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ। ଏହା ଦେଶର ଶିକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଓ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଅପମାନ। ସେ ଆହୁରି କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ମନ୍ତ୍ରିମଣ୍ଡଳରେ ଅନ୍ୟ ବିକଳ୍ପ ଥିବା ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ଏପରି ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ଶିକ୍ଷାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କରାଯିବା ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଜନକ।
#WATCH | Delhi | In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, " The Prime Minister appointed a new Education Minister, a person who expressed consent and even happiness over the release of those convicted of raping a pregnant woman... "
Objecting to this, Union Minister… pic.twitter.com/ahJOgjgQDI
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026
ଏହା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ପ୍ରିୟଙ୍କା ଗାନ୍ଧୀ ପେପର ଲିକ୍ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ଉଠାଇ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ଘେରିଥିଲେ। ସେ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, ଦେଶର ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର ଶିକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଉପରୁ ଭରସା କମିଯାଇଛି। ଜନ୍ତର-ମନ୍ତରରେ ଛାତ୍ରମାନଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ ସମୟରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ପୁଲିସ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନକୁ ନେଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ସେ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ଉଠାଇଥିଲେ ଏବଂ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ଜବାବ ମାଗିଥିଲେ।
#WATCH | Reacting to the statement by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on him, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away… https://t.co/FyXSHeYmpu pic.twitter.com/bvODiUTZZ3
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026
ପ୍ରିୟଙ୍କା ଗାନ୍ଧୀଙ୍କ ବୟାନ ପରେ ଲୋକସଭାରେ ତୀବ୍ର ହଙ୍ଗାମା ଦେଖାଯାଇଥିଲା। ସଂସଦୀୟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କିରେନ ରିଜିଜୁ ତାଙ୍କ ବୟାନକୁ ଭୁଲ ବୋଲି କହିବା ସହ କ୍ଷମା ମାଗିବାକୁ ଦାବି କରିଥିଲେ। ସେ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, ଏପରି ମନ୍ତବ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଚରିତ୍ର ହନନ ସଦୃଶ ଏବଂ ସଂସଦର ଆଲୋଚନାର ମାନ ରକ୍ଷା କରାଯିବା ଉଚିତ।
There can be no filthier type of man than one who defends rapists.
Pralhad Joshi is an insult to our education system and an insult to every student in it. Crores of young women study in the institutions he now oversees.
India’s women will never accept PM Modi’s new Education… pic.twitter.com/AmmuqIHhE8
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2026
ଲୋକସଭା ବାଚସ୍ପତି ଓମ ବିର୍ଲା ମଧ୍ୟ ପ୍ରିୟଙ୍କା ଗାନ୍ଧୀଙ୍କୁ ଏପରି ଭାଷା ବ୍ୟବହାର ନ କରିବାକୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଥିଲେ। ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ସମୟରେ ବିବାଦୀୟ ମନ୍ତବ୍ୟକୁ ସଂସଦର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟବିବରଣୀରୁ ବାଦ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା।
#WATCH | Delhi: On Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge says, "I know the way Mr. Joshi functions. Eduction Ministry has gone from the frying pan into the fire. If you are expecting Mr. Pralhad Joshi to get some huge reforms, you are highly… pic.twitter.com/b3QeTBYkQY
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026
ଏହି ଘଟଣାକୁ ନେଇ ସଂସଦରେ ଶାସକ ଓ ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ତୀବ୍ର ବାକ୍ଯୁଦ୍ଧ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି। ଶିକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା, ପେପର ଲିକ୍ ଓ ଛାତ୍ର ସମସ୍ୟାକୁ ନେଇ ଆଗାମୀ ଦିନରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗ ସଂସଦରେ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚାର ବିଷୟ ହୋଇ ରହିପାରେ।