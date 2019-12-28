Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଥତୁରୁବୁଡ଼ାଇ ଗାଁରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାରର ୩ ଝିଅଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଅଭିଯୋଗ

#Ganjam #Odisha ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଥତୁରୁବୁଡ଼ାଇ ଗାଁରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ପରିବାରର ୩ ଝିଅଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଅଭିଯୋଗ । ଫଲୋକରନ୍ତୁ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଟୁଇଟର, ହେଲୋ, ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମ, ଲାଇକ କରନ୍ତୁ ଫେସବୁକ୍, ସବସ୍କ୍ରାଇବ କରନ୍ତୁ ୟୁ-ଟ୍ୟୁବ୍ ଓ ଅଧିକ ଖବର ପାଇଁ ଲଗ ଇନ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ www.zeeodisha.tv, ଏଣିକି ଖବର ପାଇବା ଅତି ସହଜ । ଘରେ ହେଉ ଅବା ବାହାରେ, ଯେଉଁଠି ମଧ୍ୟ ମୋବାଇଲରେ ପାଇ ପାରିବେ ଆମ ଖବର, ଖାଲି ଖବର ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ସଠିକ୍ ଖବର । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date

Dec 28, 2019, 05:10 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

राजस्थान Superfast : 100 बड़ी ख़बरें फटाफट अंदाज में देखिए

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

दिल्ली में दर्ज हुआ सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन, 1.9 डिग्री पर पहुंचा तापमान

दिल्ली में दर्ज हुआ सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन, 1.9 डिग्री पर पहुंचा तापमान
राशिफल 28 दिसंबर: इन 7 राशिवालों को मिलेगा किस्मत का साथ, लक्ष्य होगा हासिल

राशिफल 28 दिसंबर: इन 7 राशिवालों को मिलेगा किस्मत का साथ, लक्ष्य होगा हासिल
BOX OFFICE पर सिर चढ़कर बोला &#039;गुड न्यूज&#039; का जलवा, अक्षय के आगे फेल हुए &#039;चुलबुल पांडे&#039;

BOX OFFICE पर सिर चढ़कर बोला 'गुड न्यूज' का जलवा, अक्षय के आगे फेल हुए 'चुलबुल पांडे'
पाकिस्तान: TikTok स्टार का बड़ा आरोप, मंत्री शेख रशीद भेजते हैं अश्लील वीडियो

पाकिस्तान: TikTok स्टार का बड़ा आरोप, मंत्री शेख रशीद भेजते हैं अश्लील वीडियो
सच हुआ डबल डेकर गुड्स ट्रेन का सपना, रेलवे 24 घंटे में मुंबई से दिल्ली पहुंचाएगा माल

सच हुआ डबल डेकर गुड्स ट्रेन का सपना, रेलवे 24 घंटे में मुंबई से दिल्ली पहुंचाएगा माल
दुनिया की अपराजित मिसाइल कर ली तैनात रूस ने

दुनिया की अपराजित मिसाइल कर ली तैनात रूस ने

नए भारत की आवाज बना ZEE NEWS: 1 करोड़ कॉल्स के लिए देश का अभिनंदन

नए भारत की आवाज बना ZEE NEWS: 1 करोड़ कॉल्स के लिए देश का अभिनंदन
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के नाम पर मांगे 3 करोड़ रुपए, मंत्री से कहा- आपको बड़ी जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के नाम पर मांगे 3 करोड़ रुपए, मंत्री से कहा- आपको बड़ी जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी
नाइजीरिया: IS ने 11 ईसाई बंधकों के किए सिर कलम, वीडियो किया जारी

नाइजीरिया: IS ने 11 ईसाई बंधकों के किए सिर कलम, वीडियो किया जारी
#ZEENewsCreatesWorldRecord ट्विटर पर नंबर-1, CAA समर्थकों ने शेयर किए अपने विचार

#ZEENewsCreatesWorldRecord ट्विटर पर नंबर-1, CAA समर्थकों ने शेयर किए अपने विचार