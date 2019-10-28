ସଙ୍କଟରେ ଶିଙ୍ଗ କାରିଗର

ସଙ୍କଟରେ ଶିଙ୍ଗ କାରିଗର । ପାରଳାର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଶିଙ୍ଗ କାରୁକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଧୀରେ ଧୀରେ ଲୋପ ପାଇବାକୁ ବସିଲାଣି । ନିଖୁଣ କାରିଗରୀରେ ଏକଦା ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଚୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଥିବା କାରିଗର, ତାର ବେଉସା ଏବେ ହରାଇବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି । ଆଧୁନିକତାର ଛାପ କିମ୍ୱା ସରକାରୀ ପ୍ରୋତ୍ସାହନ ଅଭାବରୁ ଏମାନେ ନିଜର କୌଳିକ ବୃତ୍ତିରୁ ମୁହଁ ଫେରାଉଛନ୍ତି ।