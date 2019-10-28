close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ସଙ୍କଟରେ ଶିଙ୍ଗ କାରିଗର

ସଙ୍କଟରେ ଶିଙ୍ଗ କାରିଗର । ପାରଳାର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ଶିଙ୍ଗ କାରୁକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଧୀରେ ଧୀରେ ଲୋପ ପାଇବାକୁ ବସିଲାଣି । ନିଖୁଣ କାରିଗରୀରେ ଏକଦା ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଚୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଥିବା କାରିଗର, ତାର ବେଉସା ଏବେ ହରାଇବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି । ଆଧୁନିକତାର ଛାପ କିମ୍ୱା ସରକାରୀ ପ୍ରୋତ୍ସାହନ ଅଭାବରୁ ଏମାନେ ନିଜର କୌଳିକ ବୃତ୍ତିରୁ ମୁହଁ ଫେରାଉଛନ୍ତି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Oct 28, 2019, 08:40 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

दिवाली के बाद गोवर्धन पूजा अन्नकूट की धूम

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

50-50 का पेंच: क्या कांग्रेस के कर्नाटक फॉर्मूले को महाराष्ट्र में अपनाना चाहती है शिवसेना?

50-50 का पेंच: क्या कांग्रेस के कर्नाटक फॉर्मूले को महाराष्ट्र में अपनाना चाहती है शिवसेना?
महाराष्‍ट्र: गवर्नर से मिले देवेंद्र फडणवीस, शिवसेना ने अलग से की मुलाकात

महाराष्‍ट्र: गवर्नर से मिले देवेंद्र फडणवीस, शिवसेना ने अलग से की मुलाकात
राशिफल 28 अक्‍टूबर: आज चमकेंगे इन राशिवालों के सितारे, मिलेगा बड़ा लाभ

राशिफल 28 अक्‍टूबर: आज चमकेंगे इन राशिवालों के सितारे, मिलेगा बड़ा लाभ
VIDEO: कायर की मौत मारा गया बगदादी, आखिरी समय में रोता-चिल्‍लाता, चीख-पुकार करता रहा: ट्रंप

VIDEO: कायर की मौत मारा गया बगदादी, आखिरी समय में रोता-चिल्‍लाता, चीख-पुकार करता रहा: ट्रंप
PM मोदी आज जाएंगे सऊदी अरब, पीएम के प्‍लेन के लिए पाकिस्‍तान नहीं खोलेगा एयरस्‍पेस

PM मोदी आज जाएंगे सऊदी अरब, पीएम के प्‍लेन के लिए पाकिस्‍तान नहीं खोलेगा एयरस्‍पेस

आखिर किस तरह अमेरिका ने बगदादी को सुरंग से खोज निकाला? पढ़ें इनसाइड स्‍टोरी

आखिर किस तरह अमेरिका ने बगदादी को सुरंग से खोज निकाला? पढ़ें इनसाइड स्‍टोरी
3 दिन से बोरवेल में फंसे मासूम की सलामती के लिए पीएम मोदी ने भी की प्रार्थना

3 दिन से बोरवेल में फंसे मासूम की सलामती के लिए पीएम मोदी ने भी की प्रार्थना
&#039;कायर और कुत्ते की मौत मारा गया बगदादी&#039;

'कायर और कुत्ते की मौत मारा गया बगदादी'
सरकार में शामिल होने पर दुष्यंत चौटाला ने दी सफाई, &#039;हमने नहीं मांगे कांग्रेस या BJP के लिए वोट&#039;

सरकार में शामिल होने पर दुष्यंत चौटाला ने दी सफाई, 'हमने नहीं मांगे कांग्रेस या BJP के लिए वोट'

Zee Jaankari : बालों को झड़ने से रोकने का है कोई कारगर तरीका?