ସଂନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟା ପ୍ରାଇମ୍ ଖବର

#ZeeOdisha #OdiaKhabar #Delhi: ନୂଆ-ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭବନରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଧର୍ମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରଧାନଙ୍କୁ ସାକ୍ଷାତ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା ସାଂସଦ ଅନୁଭବ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ନାଁରେ ଦୁର୍ବ୍ୟବହାର ଅଭିଯୋଗ । ମୋତେ ବହୁତ୍ ଖରାପ ଭାଷାରେ ଗାଳି ଗୁଲଜ କଲେ, ଯାହା ମୋ ପକ୍ଷରେ କହିବା ସମ୍ଭବ ପର ନୁହଁ : ଅଭିଯୋଗ କାରିଣୀ ମହିଳା ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. #Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/zeeodisha To Subscribe our YouTube channel click Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZeeKaling

Jun 14, 2019, 09:00 PM IST

