ସଂନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟା ପ୍ରାଇମ୍ ଖବର

#ZeeOdisha #OdiaKhabar #Delhi: ନୂଆ-ଦିଲ୍ଲୀର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭବନରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଧର୍ମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରଧାନଙ୍କୁ ସାକ୍ଷାତ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା ସାଂସଦ ଅନୁଭବ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ନାଁରେ ଦୁର୍ବ୍ୟବହାର ଅଭିଯୋଗ । ମୋତେ ବହୁତ୍ ଖରାପ ଭାଷାରେ ଗାଳି ଗୁଲଜ କଲେ, ଯାହା ମୋ ପକ୍ଷରେ କହିବା ସମ୍ଭବ ପର ନୁହଁ : ଅଭିଯୋଗ କାରିଣୀ ମହିଳା