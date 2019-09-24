close

ଅଳ୍ପ ସମୟରେ ଜାଣିପାରିବେ ଗାଁର ଟିକିନିଖି ଅପଡେଟ୍...

#ZEEOdisha #150GaonKhabar #150Gaon150Khabar ଦେଶ, ବିଦେଶ ଠୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ସହର, ଗାଁ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସମସ୍ତ ଖବର ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବ । ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବ ସମସ୍ତ ଖବର । ୧୫୦ ଗାଁ ଖବର ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଏହି ବୁଲେଟିନ୍ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 24, 2019, 11:30 AM IST

