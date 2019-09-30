୨୬୭ ବର୍ଷ ପୁରୁଣା ଦୁର୍ଗା ପୂଜା

କଟକ ଦଶହରା ପୂଜାର ରହିଛି ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସ୍ଥାନ । ହାତଗଣତି କେତୋଟି ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପରେ କାହିଁ କେଉଁ କାଳରୁ ଏହି ପୂଜା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏବେ ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପର ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୫୦ରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱ ଟପିଲାଣି । ଏଭଳି ଏକ ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପ ହେଉଛି କଟକର ସର୍ପାଦୁର୍ଗା ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପ । ମଣ୍ଡପକୁ ପୂରିଲାଣି ୨୬୭ ବର୍ଷ ।