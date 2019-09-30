close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

୨୬୭ ବର୍ଷ ପୁରୁଣା ଦୁର୍ଗା ପୂଜା

କଟକ ଦଶହରା ପୂଜାର ରହିଛି ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସ୍ଥାନ । ହାତଗଣତି କେତୋଟି ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପରେ କାହିଁ କେଉଁ କାଳରୁ ଏହି ପୂଜା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏବେ ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପର ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୫୦ରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱ ଟପିଲାଣି । ଏଭଳି ଏକ ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପ ହେଉଛି କଟକର ସର୍ପାଦୁର୍ଗା ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପ । ମଣ୍ଡପକୁ ପୂରିଲାଣି ୨୬୭ ବର୍ଷ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 30, 2019, 08:40 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

देखिए देशहित की 20 बड़ी ख़बरे

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

&#039;शोले&#039; के &#039;कालिया&#039; नहीं रहे, हार्ट अटैक से हुआ विजू खोटे का निधन

'शोले' के 'कालिया' नहीं रहे, हार्ट अटैक से हुआ विजू खोटे का निधन
Aadhaar से PAN लिंक नहीं किया तो परेशान न हो, सरकार ने दी यह बड़ी राहत

Aadhaar से PAN लिंक नहीं किया तो परेशान न हो, सरकार ने दी यह बड़ी राहत
केजरीवाल का विवादित बयान, &#039;बिहार से 500 का टिकट कटाकर आते हैं, यहां 5 लाख का फ्री में इलाज कराते हैं&#039;

केजरीवाल का विवादित बयान, 'बिहार से 500 का टिकट कटाकर आते हैं, यहां 5 लाख का फ्री में इलाज कराते हैं'
आज 3.5 लाख रुपये में लॉन्च होगी Maruti की सस्ती SUV! जानिए 5 बड़ी खूबियां

आज 3.5 लाख रुपये में लॉन्च होगी Maruti की सस्ती SUV! जानिए 5 बड़ी खूबियां
&#039;बिग बॉस&#039; 13&#039;, एपिसोड 1: पहले दिन ही हुई स्टार्स के बीच नोकझोंक, दिखा सितारों का टशन

'बिग बॉस' 13', एपिसोड 1: पहले दिन ही हुई स्टार्स के बीच नोकझोंक, दिखा सितारों का टशन
VIDEO: गणेश आचार्य ने छेड़ा डांस &#039;WAR&#039;, ऋतिक और टाइगर को दी ऐसी टक्कर

VIDEO: गणेश आचार्य ने छेड़ा डांस 'WAR', ऋतिक और टाइगर को दी ऐसी टक्कर
Maruti Suzuki ने 3.69 लाख में लॉन्च की मिनी SUV, यहां जानें फीचर्स

Maruti Suzuki ने 3.69 लाख में लॉन्च की मिनी SUV, यहां जानें फीचर्स
गुजरात उपचुनाव: BJP ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की सूची, अल्पेश ठाकोर को राधनपुर से टिकट

गुजरात उपचुनाव: BJP ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की सूची, अल्पेश ठाकोर को राधनपुर से टिकट

कल से बदल जाएगा आपका ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और गाड़ी की आरसीं!
विधानसभा उपचुनाव: सब्जी बेचने वाले का बेटा बना BJP प्रत्याशी, इस सीट से मिला विधायक का टिकट

विधानसभा उपचुनाव: सब्जी बेचने वाले का बेटा बना BJP प्रत्याशी, इस सीट से मिला विधायक का टिकट